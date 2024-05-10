Where is the juniper tree the Granite Mountain Hotshots saved? Here's how to find it

On the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management's Magnificent Trees Registry, it’s listed simply as “Tree 4126.” But the enormous alligator juniper has a history that transcends its drab catalog callout.

Located in Prescott National Forest west of Granite Mountain Wilderness, the gnarled old tree is best known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots Tree.

It’s named in honor of the 20 wildland firefighters who saved it during the June 2013 Doce Fire that burned about 7,000 acres 10 miles northwest of downtown Prescott. Tragically, 19 members of the team perished in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013.

The iconic Yavapai County alligator juniper (Juniperus deppeana) stands 52 feet high and has a circumference of 324 inches. Its crown spreads to an average of 70 feet.

There are over 200 trees on the Arizona Magnificent Tree Registry, which includes myriad species sorted into three categories:

Champion Trees are the largest in the state or nation.

Heritage Trees hold cultural significance.

Witness Trees have been growing in the same spot since before Arizona achieved statehood in 1912.

The Hotshots Juniper is recognized as a state and national Champion Tree. While its exact age is impossible to pinpoint, the tree is easily over 1,000 years old — some sources estimate it may be more than 2,500 years old — which means it is also an undisputed Arizona Witness Tree.

Hikers interested in botany, state history or making a pilgrimage to remember the Granite Mountain Hotshots can visit the tree by using roads and trails in Prescott National Forest.

Where is the juniper tree that the hotshots saved?

There are several ways to make the trek. The shortest route begins at the Contreras Trailhead off Iron Springs Road outside of Prescott. From the north corner of the parking area, the hike follows Forest Road 9162U for 0.8 mile. The rough, rocky two-track descends to the site of Division Well, crosses a leafy drainage and heads steeply uphill to a gate that marks the beginning of Upper Pasture Trail No. 38.

Trail 38 is a repurposed horse road constructed in the 1800s. The wide, gently undulating track is largely unshaded, passing through chaparral punctuated with agaves, cactus and spots of piñon pine and juniper.

Excellent views of Big Chino Valley and the distant Santa Maria Mountains dominate the northern horizon, but it’s the hulking presence of Granite Mountain and Little Granite Mountain to the east that really commands attention. Rising to 7,626 and 7,089 feet respectively, the massifs appear as enormous boulder piles with weather-worn stones spilling down their flanks.

On the high ridges, chockstones balance in tenuous poses pierced by scrub oak and manzanita. At the 1.8-mile point, the route heads north (left) at the White Rock Springs Trail No. 39 junction.

Now a dirt single track, the trail passes remnants of the 2013 Doce Fire. Eleven years on, charred snags and burned brush are ceding space to new growth. A lush spring area at the end of a rough-cut drainage sits at the base of a granite wall, surrounded by willows, cottonwoods, buffalo-bur and wildflowers.

Granite Mountain juniper tree location

A half-mile in on Trail 39, the route crosses a major sandy drainage. A few yards past the waterway, chunks of white quartz placed in the sand point the way to an unsigned trail that leads to the Hotshot Juniper.

The short spur path ends at the tree and a memorial erected under its massive canopy.

Words, photos and statistics are inadequate tools for describing the twisted giant. Hints of its unknowable origins and secrets of its resilience are best expressed in the resinous, ash-tinged mountain breezes that rattle its branches.

Granite Mountain Hotshots juniper tree hike

Length: 4.8 miles round trip.

Rating: Moderate.

Elevation: 5,294-5,548 feet.

Getting there: Use the Contreras trailhead. From historic downtown Prescott, go north on Montezuma Street (which turns into Whipple Street and then Iron Springs Road) and continue 10 miles to Contreras Road (County Road 122) on the right. Follow CR122 for 0.7 mile to the trailhead on the right. Low-clearance vehicles park here. Hike begins by walking FR9162U at the north end of the parking lot. High-clearance vehicles (4x4 recommended) may drive 0.8 mile on FR9162U to the Trail 38 trailhead. Contreras Road is maintained dirt suitable for most vehicles up to the lower trailhead.

Details: Prescott National Forest, fs.usda.gov/prescott. American Forests Official Register of Champion Trees, americanforests.org. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management's Magnificent Trees Registry, dffm.az.gov.

Read more of Mare Czinar's hikes at arizonahiking.blogspot.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Granite Mountain Hotshots juniper tree: Where to see it