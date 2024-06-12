Where can you hunt alligators in south Louisiana? LDWF releases list of locations

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will begin the alligator lottery harvest Aug. 28. It will last until Nov. 2.

According to the LDWF, 22 LDWF Wildlife Management Areas, 28 public lakes and one U.S. Army Corp of Engineers lake will be on this list of properties to conduct the lottery.

But where can Louisianans hunt in the South?

Indian Bayou (USACOE)

Sherburne

False River

Maurepas Swamp

Elm Hall

Attakapas Island

Manchac

Joyce

Lake Boeuf

Pearl River

Salvador/Timken

Pointe Aux Chenes

To check out all the properties where you can hunt alligators, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Hunting/Alligator/Files/lottery_choices.pdf.

Before hunting gators, LDWF said hunters must apply for the alligator lottery. Applications are due June 23.

To apply, visit www.louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Once there, click on the Lottery Applications tab, update or create customer details similar to purchasing a license and submit an application.

There will be a $5 application fee and a $3.50 transaction fee. Only one alligator lottery application may be submitted per customer. Applicants must be legal Louisiana residents and 16 years or older.

