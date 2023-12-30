Where Is Honey Bunchies From Shark Tank Today?

Kendra Bennett appeared on Season 14, Episode 20 of "Shark Tank" seeking a $200,000 investment in exchange for 10% of her family-run business Honey Bunchies -- a company selling a handmade gourmet energy bar made with pure honey, crispy nuts, and salted roasted sunflower kernels. Bennett's honey-based snack might've been as sweet as her optimistic disposition. Unfortunately, the sharks weren't as sweet on Bennett since her view on her business may have been too naive for any of them to invest in.

Bennett ultimately walked away without an investor. However, the company is currently thriving and can be found in 1,600 retailers across the U.S. A few chains include Whole Foods, Walmart, 7-Eleven, and Kroger, among several others. The popularity of Bon Bee Honey bars has been lucrative, as the company has an annual revenue of $3 million, and its net worth is currently estimated at $8 million.

Still, her story moved the sharks with the incredible story of how the company got its start. Bennett's father, Edward Payne, was a U.S. fighter pilot in Vietnam, and he relied on candy bars and soda for sustenance while serving. As a result, Payne became hyperglycemic with a high risk of developing diabetes. So Bennet's mother, Jennifer Payne, created a healthy and tasty honey-based energy bar for Edward as an alternative.

Three decades later, Edward recreated Jennifer's recipe with a gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free honey bar, as well as a peanut-free, dairy-free coconut almond bar. Edward named the bars after his pet name for Jennifer -- Honey Bunchies. Edward turned Honey Bunchies into a company and began selling the bars in 2010.

Honey Bunchies Did Not Find An Investor On Shark Tank

Kendra Bennett on Shark Tank - Sony Pictures Television/YouTube

When Bennett gave out Honey Bunchies to the sharks to taste test them, she was met with glowing reviews. Mark Cuban praised one particular flavor. He said, "Coconut almond is good."

Lori Greiner was impressed by the honey bar's composition. She remarked, "Wow. Honey is truly the main ingredient." Barbara Corcoran was blown away by how the bars tasted. She said, "So yummy and delicious, not too sweet."

Bennett's snacks left a great taste in the shark's mouths, but her presentation left too many doubts in their minds. She said she expected Honey Bunchies to have a profit of just $22,000 from $519,000 in sales by the end of 2022, which was underwhelming.

Bennett then shared her forecast of a $2.2 to $4.2 million increase in profit in 2023, an exponential jump that left the sharks skeptical. Although Bennett's family was in serious talks with 7-Eleven to get purchase orders, there was no guarantee that the snacks would make it into the stores. One by one, the sharks declined to invest.

Mark Cuban felt it would require too much effort to get a return on his investment. Lori Griener lacked passion for the product because she isn't a fan of honey. Barbara Corcoran was repelled by Bennett's overly optimistic financial projections. Daymond John balked at working in a family-run business. And Kevin O'Leary simply said, "I can't take this journey with you."

Honey Bunchies Still Got A Boost After Shark Tank

Honey Bunchies Coconut Almond Bar - Bon Bee Gourmet Honey Bar

Although Bennett didn't land an investor on "Shark Tank," she and her family watched the airing of her episode to see if it would have an impact on their business. They tracked the online traffic to their company's official website during the broadcast, and they were pleased to get nearly 10,000 clicks, as well as an exciting amount of orders that foreshadowed future success.

Bennett told the Denver Post, "It was unbelievable. [...] We were jumping up and down, screaming." The Honey Bunchies train then picked up lots of steam.

In addition to being sold on the company's site, Honey Bunchies found a home on the shelves of over 1,000 retail stores, including Whole Foods, Walmart, and Kroger locations such as Mariano's, Roundy's, King Soopers, and City Market. They're also sold in the supermarket chains Safeway and Natural Grocers, as well as in 7-Eleven. Customers can even find the energy bars on the website of the retail king: Amazon.

As Bennett's company has steadily grown, the branding of the business has evolved as well. The family changed the name of the company, explaining on the company website, "Our family decided that our Gourmet Honey Bars could use a name that will grow along with them. That's why in April 2023 we became Bon Bee Honey!" Although the sharks didn't think Bennett's company was worthy of an investment, plenty of people find the company's snacks to be undeniably delicious.

People Love Bon Bee Honey Bars

Bon Bee Honey bars - Bon Bee Honey

According to the Bon Bee Honey website, their Peanut Pecan bars -- which sell for $38.95 for a pack of 12 -- boast over 100 five-star ratings. Their Coconut Almond bars -- which also sell for $38.95 for a pack of 12 -- also have more than 100 5-star ratings. Bon Bee Honey customers highlighted what makes these energy bars worthy of such praise.

One customer noted how much they appreciated that the bars were a balanced treat. They said, "These are so good and love the fact they are healthy snack as well! Highly recommend." Another shopper explained how the bars are a great treat for when you're feeling hungry. They commented, "Very tasty and filling. A perfect snack for busy people, and a perfect portion."

Amazon consumers have echoed those positive responses, as Bon Bee Honey bars have more than 300 5-star ratings on Amazon. One customer explained that the taste and texture of the honey bars are unbeatable. The shopper said, "They have perfect honey flavor and ooey gooey while having a distinct nutty crunch."

Clearly, the people love Bon Bee Honey bars. So, what's next for this thriving family business?

Bon Bee Honey Is Thanking Heroes

Kendra Bennett on Shark Tank - Sony Pictures Television/YouTube

There doesn't seem to be any new products that fans can anticipate from Bon Bee Honey, as there haven't been any formal announcements by the company about expansion. But certain fans of their current products do have an exciting offer.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, medical staffers, teachers, and members of the military who like Bon Bee Honey bars can get them at a lowered price with the company's hero discount. Simply go to the company's site to verify your profession and receive the discount code.

Kendra Bennett may not have landed an investor on "Shark Tank," but she did show tremendous passion for her family's business, as well as strong faith in her optimistic outlook on its future. After being rejected by the sharks, Bennett said in an emotional display, "There's always a silver lining. Always. So, I guess that's my optimist side. But it's gotten us this far and we'll keep going." Bennett and her family indeed stayed the course, and the success of Bon Bee Honey has proven just how far positivity and hard work can take you.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.