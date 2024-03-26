Where to get free eclipse glasses? Some El Paso watch parties to visit on April 8
While El Paso is off the path of totality for the total solar eclipse, the region will still see a partial one Monday, April 8.
El Paso will have nearly 82% maximum coverage of the sun, with the most coverage at 12:25 p.m., according to an interactive map by NASA.
To view the phenomenon, eclipse glasses are still needed, even when admiring the celestial event through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope, according to NASA.
Even the darkest shade of sunglasses isn’t enough protection.
Eclipse glasses are thousands of times darker and comply with the ISO 12312-2 standard, usually inscribed on the inside of the glasses, according to the American Astronomical Society.
The AAS does not recommend searching for eclipse glasses on Amazon, eBay, Temu, or any other online marketplace for a low price.
Instead, it created a task force to reduce counterfeit glasses and compiled a list of legitimate suppliers.
In El Paso, some solar eclipse watch parties give away glasses. Those events are listed in bold below.
El Paso Community College Northwest Campus
Witness the total solar eclipse at the Northwest Campus Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Viewing glasses will be available while supplies last.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, April 8.
Where: El Paso Community College, Northwest Campus, 6701 S. Desert Blvd.
Ilumina Public Library Solar Eclipse Watch Party
The county’s all-digital library invites the community to watch along at the Agua Dulce Community Center, and according to its website, solar eclipse glasses will be available for free.
When: 10 a.m. Monday, April 8.
Where: Agua Dulce Community Center, 15371 Kentwood Ave.
EPCC Solar Eclipse Extravaganza
During this NASA-affiliated event, solar-filtered telescopes and other viewing activities will be available virtually and in person. There will also be online talks on eclipses and educational booths at the event. The community can even participate in collecting temperature and cloud data for NASA during the eclipse.
When: 10 a.m. Monday, April 8.
Where: El Paso Community College, Mission del Paso Campus, 10700 Gateway Blvd. E.
