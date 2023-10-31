9 Ways to Score Free and Discount Food on Halloween

Throughout the Halloween season, investigating all those bloodcurdling screams in the attic and the thumping sounds coming from the basement can really work up your appetite. And while you may be surrounded by buckets filled to the brim with candy on October 31, there are plenty of foods beyond candy that can help you celebrate. Many dining chains are offering some discount deals to ease your terror and fill your stomach instead of your pumpkin pail. Here’s where you can score cheap and free food today, on Halloween night. (Or, you know, at lunchtime. Whatever.)

7-Eleven

7-Eleven pizza bogo deal

On October 31, 7-Eleven Rewards members can buy any large pizza and get a second large pizza free. Rewards members can also fill their Halloween bags with standard-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst, Nerds Ropes, and other candy for only $1 each.

Buffalo wild wings food

On October 31, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a Halloween deal at participating locations so customers can “fuel up for the night’s festivities.” Buy one order of traditional wings (with your choice of sauce/seasoning) and get the second order 50% off, whether you’re ordering dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Burger King

Burger King Ghost Pepper Whopper

On Halloween, customers who order via the Burger King app or website can snag a “Trick or Heat” meal bundle, which includes a Ghost Pepper Whopper, 4-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, small French fries, small beverage, and a Hershey Sundae Pie for $13. If all that spice is too scary, customers can get the same deal with a classic Whopper and Chicken Fries instead.

Grubhub

Insomnia cookies

Through November 1, Grubhub is partnering with a number of outlets on Halloween discounts. Here are the deals being offered to Grubhub+ members:

7-Eleven: Get $10 off any order of $20 or more

Gopuff: Get $5 off orders of $25 or more

Papa Johns: Take 30% off all orders of $30 or more (up to $10)

Insomnia Cookies: Get $5 off orders of $25 or more

Burger King: Get a free Ghost Pepper Whopper with any order of $20 or more

Remember, you have to be a Grubhub+ member, but if you don’t feel like paying the monthly fees, you can either sign up for a free trial or check whether another service you use, such as Amazon Prime, has an offer of free Grubhub+ membership.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Halloween Scooby-Doo doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual Halloween promotion in which anyone who walks into a participating restaurant wearing a costume on October 31 gets a free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary.

MOD Pizza

Mod pizza

Whether you show up dressed as a ghost, goblin, or timely pop-culture reference, MOD Pizza is rewarding those who celebrate Halloween. The pizza chain is offering costume-wearing customers 31% off their in-store purchase on Halloween (since it’s October 31). The offer is limited to one purchase per customer and excludes alcoholic beverages and gift cards.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Trick or Treat Blast

Sonic has a few different options for saving money this Halloween. All day long, customers can score a classic corn dog for just 50 cents—a nice discount, considering the nearest Chicago locations typically sells them for $2.29. Then, after 5 p.m., customers who order through the Sonic app can get 50% off cheeseburgers. Sounds like a great way to justify buying a shake, too.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby's menu food with zombie hand reaching

Customers who live near this Southern fast food chain can enjoy a BOGO Halloween meal: Zax Rewardz members who buy a regular Boneless Wings Meal (starting at $7.89, tossed with the sauce of your choice) can get a second meal free (and the sauce can be different on the second meal). This deal is valid on both Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31, but orders must be placed via the Zaxby’s app.

