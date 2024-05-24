Where can you drink outside in downtown Columbus? Here's what to know about the new DORA

Assuming you are of legal age, you can now take a stroll in certain parts of downtown Columbus and Franklinton with a beer or alcoholic drink in your hand despite Ohio's open container provisions.

The city's long-awaited Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) plan went live at noon Friday after the state officially approved the plan on May 23. Now, adults 21 years and older will be able to walk around Downtown and parts of Franklinton while openly carrying one container of alcohol in special cups sold by a participating vendor in designated areas.

The new Downtown DORA allows people to carry alcoholic beverages in specially purchased cups in public.

What is a DORA?

DORA isn't the American television show featuring a girl and her animated map and monkey traveling the world.

A DORA is a designated area allowing adults 21 years and older to consume alcoholic beverages from a specially marked cup from participating businesses during designated hours. Patrons are not permitted to carry their beverage from one permitted establishment (restaurant, bar, or alcohol-serving event) into another, nor from one DORA to another DORA.

Businesses who are participating in the DORA program will have stickers showing that they're participating. Retailers who are not selling alcohol can choose to allow DORA beverages into their establishment or not.

Where are the DORA areas?

The map with this story shows the DORA boundaries, but generally it includes most of Downtown and a growing nightlife area in Franklinton west of COSI. This would add to one that already links Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park, and Lower.com Field during games and events at those three major Downtown sporting venues, along Nationwide Boulevard. There is no DORA in the Short North, however.

Are there designated hours?

DORAs will be operational seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What businesses are participating?

The following businesses will be participating in the DORA plan, and more are expected to join:

BrewDog Brewing Company

Dueling Axes

The Junto

Land-Grant Brewing Company

Milestone 229

One Line Coffee

Pat & Gracie’s

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Yellowbrick Pizza

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Downtown Columbus DORA means outdoor drinking is legal