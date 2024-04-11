Where is the Detroit sign on I-94? How to drive by it, where to photograph it.

Love it or hate, the "Hollywood-style" Detroit sign along Interstate 94 is here to stay.

Installed early ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, it is located on I-94 heading into the city.

Want to see the sign in person for yourself? Here's how.

A large Detroit sign is seen in between traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate-94 in Detroit on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Where the Detroit sign is located

The Detroit sign is located on eastbound I-94 between Central Street and Cecil Ave. to welcome those entering the city from Detroit Metro Airport.

Best way to photograph the Detroit sign

While we don't recommend stopping traffic, the service drive heading westbound, on the other side of Edsel Ford freeway, will be the best spot.

