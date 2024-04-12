Where are the Charlotte area’s best places for families?

The Charlotte metro continues to grow by about 111 people a day, which includes families looking to set down roots. And, according to Niche.com’s Best Places to Live rankings for 2024, some places here fare better than others when it comes to raising a family.

Tega Cay has notched another top spot in Niche.com’s rankings, landing at No. 1 among the best places to raise a family both in the Charlotte area and in South Carolina as a whole. That community, about 20 miles southwest of Charlotte in the Lake Wylie area, also ranked as the best place to live in the local metro as well as in South Carolina.

Tega Cay received its highest grade — an A+ — in public schools and being good for families.

Several other Charlotte suburbs also scored high marks in the local ranking of best places for families. See the top 15 — and their grades on each metric — on CBJ’s website here.

