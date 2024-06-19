Where to celebrate Fourth of July on the South Shore with fireworks, parades and music

From parades to concerts and fireworks, there will be lots of family-friendly activities to mark Independence Day on the South Shore and beyond this year.

The holiday marks the anniversary of the Second Continental Congress adopting the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Some Americans began celebrating the very same year, but the practice didn’t become widespread until the aftermath of the War of 1812.

Boston July 4th Spectacular

The Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular will take place at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade starting at 8 p.m. July 4. Conductor Keith Lockhart will lead a program featuring the Boston Pops orchestra with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and R&B/soul singer Darlene Love, along with headliner Broadway star Kelli O'Hara and the Americana group The Mavericks. Special guests will include the Singing Sergeants from the United States Air Force Band. The concert ends at 10:30 p.m. with a fireworks display from 10:30 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit bso.org.

The MBTA will offer a $10 4th of July Holiday Ticket for unlimited travel across the whole network all day, including the commuter rail and subway. Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule and will be held until 30 minutes after the Boston fireworks end.

Conductor Keith Lockhart will lead the Boston Pops.

Braintree Day to go big with parade, concert and fireworks

The Braintree High School field will be the site of the town's Fourth of July celebration, also known as Braintree Day, on Saturday, June 29. The event will include a parade, a concert and fireworks. The Stars & Stripes Parade will start at the Registry of Motor Vehicles parking lot on Plain Street at 11:45 a.m. and end at the Hollis School, 482 Washington St.

The festival and stage performances will start at 4 p.m., leading up to a fireworks display at 9:30 that will be viewable from the high school, Sunset Lake and surrounding neighborhoods. Musician Ryan Faraday, a South Shore native, will perform and the Boat House Row Band will perform yacht rock. Food will include Brazilian and Mediterranean fare, fried dough, cupcakes and more. For more information, visit braintrees4th.org.

Cohasset fireworks and fun

The Cohasset Community Fireworks will take place at Sandy Beach on Tuesday, July 2. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. and there will be food trucks and a DJ starting at 6 p.m. People are encouraged to walk or take shuttle buses from the high school or Cohasset Common. For more information, visit cohassetrecma.myrec.com.

Duxbury to show its spirit with a parade

Duxbury's July 4th Parade will start at 2 p.m. with the theme "Duxbury Hometown Spirit." The parade will start at Halls Corner and travel down Washington Street to Duxbury Middle/High School. Prizes will be awarded for the best community floats. Parking at Halls Corner is limited due to the floats and bands setting up. Spectators can park at the schools, on Depot Street or on side streets. For more information, visit duxburycelebrates.com.

Hingham loves a parade

After a road race starting at 7 a.m., the annual Hingham Fourth of July Independence Day Parade will start at Hingham High School at 10 a.m. The parade will march down Middle Street to Main Street, ending at the Station Street parking lot. The theme for this year is "We Love Our Parade." For more information, visit hingham-ma.gov/504/Event-Information.

Uncle Sam Rounseville leads the parade down Main Street during the annual July 4th parade in Hingham on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Plymouth to show patriotism with parade, fireworks

Plymouth's July 4th Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Cordage Park and proceed onto Route 3A South/Court Street. After the parade there will be food trucks at Alden Park. The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Memorial State Park. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. at the park. For parking and more information, visit july4plymouth.com.

Quincy neighborhoods to celebrate with parades

The Merrymount Association will host its annual Freedom Celebration at the Beach from 4:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. The kids bike parade will start at 4:45 p.m. at the Merrymount School. The event will also include food vendors and music.

The neighborhood's 4th of July Parade will step off at 12:30 p.m. from Merrymount Elementary School and finish at Merrymount Beach by 1:30 p.m. The theme for the floats this year is "Back to the 20s" in honor of the organization's 100th anniversary. For more information, visit merrymountquincy.com/events.html.

The Squantum Fourth of July parade will kick off at 10 a.m. At 9 a.m., people will gather at the cannon at the Nickerson American Legion Post to raise the flag, and the national anthem will be played to kick off the parade.

Quincy firefighter Steve Sweet plays in a bagpipe and drum unit during the annual July 4th parade through the Squantum neighborhood of Quincy on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Randolph to celebrate a day early with parade and fireworks

The Night Before the Fourth Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 3 in Randolph. The parade will start at the Higashi School and travel along North Main Street into Crawford Square. After the parade, fireworks will start at about 9 p.m. at the Randolph High School field. Food trucks will be next to the Turner Free Library as well as in the America’s Food Basket parking lot, with several smaller vendors along the parade route. For more information, visit randolph-ma.gov.

Weymouth to host July 3 beach party and fireworks

The town's 3rd of July party and fireworks display are scheduled for 5 to 10:30 p.m. at George Lane/Wessagusset Beach. The event will include musical performances and food trucks. Live music will be provided by The New Band with special guest Todd Angilly. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Buses will be available starting at 5 p.m. at the McCulloch Building/Whipple Center at 182 Green St., North Weymouth. There will be return trips after the fireworks display. For more information, visit the weymouth.ma.us/home/community-events.

Fireworks fill the windy sky over the Weymouth Fore River, Thursday, July 3, 2014, during the Independence Day Celebration at Lane Beach.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Fireworks: Where to see them near Quincy for 4th of July celebrations