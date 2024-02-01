Where to buy paczki in the Milwaukee area for Fat Tuesday 2024

A single Polish pastry is paczek, but no one orders just one, so local bakeries and markets will be ready with packs of pączki filled with fruit, creme, custard or mousse, and drizzled with a variety of icings.

Skip the lines on Feb. 13 and pre-order your Pączki Day sweet treat of filled doughnuts, dusted and/or glazed with sugar. Or better yet, get a head start on Fat Tuesday and start eating them this week. A few locations will offer them early for walk-in customers. Order early for best selection.

Aggie’s Bakery & Cake Shop

7328 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, (414) 482-1288

Pre-order online with pickup or delivery beginning Feb. 12. See aggiesbakery.com.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 12-13.

Price: Mix and match your own box of flavors at $12.50 for 6-pack; $25 for a dozen.

Flavors: Apple with cinnamon sugar, blueberry with white sugar glaze, buttercream with powdered sugar, custard with white sugar glaze, lemon with powdered sugar, prune with sugar, raspberry with sugar, strawberry with glaze

Prune pązcki topped with powdered sugar are ready for sale at National Deli & Bakery, 3200 S. 16th St., on Feb. 28, 2022.

Cranky Al’s

6901 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, (414) 258-5282

The deadline for ordering is noon Feb. 10. See crankyals.com.

Pączki will be available in store for pickup and walk-in customers from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13.

Price: $3 each. Assorted dozen is $30.

Flavors: Raspberry, Bavarian cream, blueberry lemon, strawberry guava, prune

Grebe’s Bakery

5132 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, (414) 543-7000

Orders may be placed in person, online or by phone. Fat Tuesday orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Visit grebesbakery.com.

On Feb. 13, pre-orders for Grebe’s pączki must be picked up at Ope! Brewing Company at 6751 W. National Ave., West Allis.

Pączki are available in the store Feb. 2-13, with walk-ins welcome from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Flavor: Strawberry cheesecake, a strawberry- and cream cheese-filled doughnut with white icing and graham cracker crumble

Traditional Flavors: Blueberry with glaze, cheese with glaze, prune with glaze, lemon with powdered sugar, apple with cinnamon sugar, raspberry with sugar or icing, buttercream with chocolate icing, custard with chocolate icing

Price: $2.25 each or $25 for a baker’s dozen (13-pack)

Pardi Gras Pack: Pre-order a pairing of an Ope! Pardi Gras four-pack of cans (featuring the Grebe’s pączki-inspired Raspberry Vanilla Sourry, Blueberry Sourry, Cherry Pie H2Ope! and new Nightcap! Russian Imperial Stout) with six Grebe’s pączki of your choice for $30, and pick up from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at Ope! Brewing Co., 6751 W. National Ave. Packs will be $35 on the day of the event.

M&P Polish Deli & Liquors

1215 W. Lincoln Ave, (414) 643-7733

Pączki will be available for purchase in the store from Feb. 8 through Feb. 13, or you may pre-order by phone.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Price: $2.20 each

Flavors: Cherry, raspberry, plum, rose, strawberry, Bavarian creme, apricot, and blueberry fruit fillings; and a variety of other pączki with special fillings such as raspberry mousse, Oreo cookie, tiramisu mousse, Nutella/hazelnut, and strawberry pie with whipped cream or cream cheese.

Metcalfe’s Market

6700 W. State St., Wauwatosa, (414) 259-8560

Pączki can be pre-ordered by calling the bakery team by Feb. 9.

The pączki will be available in-store Feb. 12 and 13, while supplies last. Bakery service hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; store hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: $1.50 each or $8.99 for 6-pack

Flavors: Chocolate custard, white iced raspberry, glazed blueberry, glazed sweet cheese, powdered sugar lemon, glazed prune

National Deli & Bakery cashier Mandy Norman laughs as she struggles to hold a tray full of prune paczki on Feb. 28, 2022.

National Bakery & Deli

3200 S. 16th St., (414) 672-1620; 5637 Broad St., Greendale, (414) 423-4620; 13820 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, (262) 827-4097

Pre-order pączki packs at least one week in advance online, or by phone at all three locations. Visit shop.nationalbakery.com.

The Pączki Pack is $17.75 for a dozen doughnuts. There are four different packs available: a box of raspberry, a box of prune, a mixed box of raspberry and prune, and a mixed box of raisin and raspberry. All are available with a variety of powder, glaze or sugar coating.

The stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13, and individual pączki will be available to walk-in customers for $1.49 each.

Flavors: Raspberry, prune, raisin

Raisin pącki are ready for sale at National Deli & Bakery, 3200 S. 16th St., on Feb. 28, 2022. The bakery offers raspberry, prune and raisin flavors for Fat Tuesday, this year Feb. 13.

Peter Sciortino's Bakery

1101 E. Brady St., (414) 272-4623

Purchase in store on Feb. 13, or pre-order online with pickup available on Feb. 11. Visit petersciortinosbakery.com.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.

Price: $2.25 each

Flavors: Prune, raspberry, strawberry, apricot, Bavarian cream, lemon, Nutella

Polish Center of Wisconsin

6941 S. 68th St., Franklin, (414) 529-2140

Pre-order only of pre-packed assortments. All orders must be placed by Feb. 7 and picked up from 6 to 11 a.m. Feb. 13. Place orders by phone or online at polishcenterofwisconsin.org.

Price: $20 per dozen

Flavors: Each box includes two each of the following flavors: raspberry with white icing, Bavarian creme with chocolate icing, strawberry glazed, apple with cinnamon sugar, lemon with powdered sugar, and prune glazed.

Scordato Bakery

5011 W. Howard Ave., (414) 327-8555

Pre-order by phone by Feb. 10. Store is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 for pickup orders and walk-in customers.

Pączki are available with either powdered sugar or granulated sugar.

Specialty flavors: Cannoli Cream & Nutella, $2.75 each

Traditional flavors: Prune, raspberry, lemon, apricot, Bavarian; $1.75 each

Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe

1501 Paramount Drive, Waukesha, (262) 446-2253

Pre-order by phone or online. Online pre-ordering closes Feb. 5, with phone orders only after that date. Pickup is from 3 to 5:15 p.m. Feb. 12 and from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 13. See sweetperfections.com.

Pączki will be available for purchase in-store beginning Feb. 9.

Traditional flavors: Bavarian cream, prune or Raspberry, sprinkled with powdered sugar; $2.60 each, or $10.30 for a four-pack

“Top Shelf” flavors: Bailey’s Cherry Bombshell, Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet, Kahlúa'n Mudslide, Raspberry Vodka Shooter, RumChata Crunch, and Spiced Bananas Foster; $4 each

Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe in Waukesha offers traditional and specialty-filled pączki such as this Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet flavor.

Wioletta's Polish Market

3955 S. Howell Ave., (414) 226-5986

Pre-orders will be taken until Feb. 6 and can be picked up anytime on Feb. 13. For a link to online ordering, visit Wioletta's Polish Market Facebook page.

Traditional pączki are available in the store daily, during regular business hours, and a variety of large and premium-filled flavors will be available beginning at 7 a.m. Feb. 13 until sold out.

Large Price: $2.50 to $3 each, available in four- to six-packs for pre-order

Large Filled Flavors: Cheese, cherry, poppyseed, raspberry, prune, rose, Bavarian creme, apricot, blueberry

Premium Price: $5 each, $20 for single flavor four-pack or a premium sample four-pack which includes a Nutella/Hazelnut, Tiramisu Mousse, Oreo Cookie, and Raspberry Mousse.

Premium Filling Flavors: Nutella/Hazelnut, Tiramisu Mousse, Oreo Cookie, Raspberry Mousse, Strawberry Pie with Cream Cheese

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Where to buy paczki in the Milwaukee area for Fat Tuesday 2024