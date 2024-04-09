Where to buy 'Everyone Watches Women's Sports' apparel seen on Dawn Staley, Jason Sudeikis

You've seen Jason Sudeikis, Chelsea Handler, Sue Bird and fashion icon Dawn Staley wear the message.

After an average of 18.7 million fans tuned in to watch South Carolina defeat Iowa for the women's college basketball championship, it seems that "Everyone Watches Women's Sports."

The "Everyone Watches Women's Sports" merchandise is made by Togethxr, pronounced "together." It's a media company launched in 2021 by Bird, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel. The star athletes united to uplift women's sports through digital storytelling.

The clothing furthers the mission by letting people know that there is an interest in women's sports.

"A lot of times people think that people aren't watching," Staley said when asked about her shirt that she wore during a regular season game in December. "Women's basketball, women's sports are at an all-time high and it's in high demand."

Sudeikis, who starred in the soccer comedy "Ted Lasso," wore a Togethxr T-shirt when he attended the national championship game.

Jason Sudeikis arrives for the women's NCAA Tournament championship game between South Carolina and Iowa at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

How to buy 'Everyone Watches Women's Sports' apparel

Fans can buy "Everyone Watches Women's Sports" merchandise on the Togethxr website. The company has T-shirts, a hoodie and a tote bag for sale featuring the slogan. There were "varsity" colorways for teams in the NCAA tournament. The black and yellow T-shirt for Iowa, the purple and yellow T-shirt for LSU and the blue and yellow T-shirt for UCLA are sold out. A full list of sizes for a T-shirt in the "Championship Colorway" with South Carolina's maroon and gray are available for pre-order for $45.

The product descriptions offer fans an opportunity to be a part of the growing movement.

"After a record-breaking year across the board in women’s sports attendance and viewership, the numbers speak volumes, and now, so does your wardrobe," the product description for the Togethxr hoodie, which sells for $85, says. "We’ve all been here, witnessing the incredible feats and victories on the women's sports stage, and thanks to increased investment in the promotion, marketing, and visibility of women’s sports in recent years, the stats are becoming clear to those who were just a little bit behind the trend. This relaxed, premium, heavy fleece hoodie is more than just a piece of clothing; it's a statement of enthusiasm and support for the unstoppable rise of women's sports. It's the perfect staple to add to your wardrobe and the correct 'uniform' for any sporting event in your future. We’re here, we’re tuned in, and you can’t turn us down."

