Where Is Brass Roots From Shark Tank Today?

Do you ever wish there were more allergy-friendly snack options with the same versatility and flavor appeal as peanuts? Beyond scanning the ingredients of the healthiest and unhealthiest snack bars to find another reliable nut-free snack, the search may be over, thanks to Brass Roots Sacha Inchi seed snacks. In 2019, company founder Aaron Gailmor was driven by his father's battle with heart disease to create a healthy yet tasty, easy-to-eat snack and eventually decided to pitch his peanut-free goods on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Sacha Inchi seeds or Incan peanuts are primarily grown in the tropical rainforests of South America. According to one 2018 study, these peanut-free superfoods are known for their high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and impressive protein count per serving. Even though Gailmor began selling these shelf-stable seeds in 2020, he didn't appear on "Shark Tank" until 2023. While you may remember Gailmor's Season 14 debut by way of two brass instrument players, from a business point of view, the Brass Roots owner wanted to make a lasting impression to secure additional funds to keep his growing company up and running. When Aaron Gailmor took the Brass Roots company to "Shark Tank," he had projected the company would close out 2022 with $1.5 million in sales. However, Gailmor's ever-present past left the Sharks less than eager to strike a deal.

Read more: 14 Of The Oldest Cereals Still On Shelves

What Happened To Brass Roots On Shark Tank?

Shark Tank investors smiling - Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Speaking of nut-free snacks, if you enjoy eating easy-baked kale chips, you may have tried Aaron Gailmor's kale-based tortilla chips from his first food-based company, Supereats, which closed its doors in 2018. Interestingly enough, even though Gailmor's first foray into the food and retail industry didn't pan out, he was committed to paying back Supereats investors with his change of tactics in his Brass Roots snack business.

Gailmor appeared on Season 14, Episode 12 of "Shark Tank," hoping to score a $400,000 investment for 7% of the Brass Roots company. While Gailmor's allergy-friendly snacks had been gaining headway and growing in sales, the company owner was unable to keep his head above water in terms of actual profit. While his monetary projections remained high, he admitted to the on-screen investors that, in actuality, he owned only 33% of the Brass Roots company due to previous investor dealings that he rolled over from his previous food business, Supereats. Gailmor hoped to even out some age-old shares in Supereats and a $1 million investment in the Brass Roots company from John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBBS) he scored in 2021. These behind-the-scenes investments, coupled with the high retail cost of Brass Roots products, made the famous ABC entrepreneurs pass on investing in this alternative snack company. Unfortunately, Aaron Gailmor had to walk away from the 'Tank' with no deal.

Brass Roots After Shark Tank

Brass Roost snacks in store - Brass Roots Food / Facebook

Luckily, if you're still on the hunt for healthy desk snacks to get you through the workday, a failed "Shark Tank" pitch didn't eradicate Brass Roots Sacha Inchi seed products from your pool of viable snack options. Even though founder Aaron Gailmor couldn't strike a deal on camera, after the show aired, potential customers still engaged with one of the company's many Facebook posts asking where to buy the Incan peanut-based products. Thankfully, the investment funds from JBBS in 2021 helped allocate Brass Roots products to select Sprouts Farmers Market locations and expand the company's retail output in the online marketplace.

Sure enough, Gailmor admitted on an Instagram post that the company's initial "Shark Tank" television appearance alone brought in close to 10,000 orders. The re-airing of the Brass Roots segment, which took place in March 2023, was predicted to bring in an additional 20 to 50% of the initial orders from the first airing. Furthermore, upon the company's on-screen debut, business owner Aaron Gailmor set his mind on using the feedback from the "Shark Tank" investors to his advantage by making much-needed changes to his growing snack brand.

Is Brass Roots Still In Business?

Bags of Brass Roots seeds - Brass Roots Food / Facebook

Beyond securing more on-the-go allergy-friendly snacks, you can now reliably add Sacha Inchi butter to one of the many nut and seed butters available for purchase in the retail world, thanks to Brass Roots. After losing out on a significant investment from famous ABC investors, Brass Roots founder Aaron Gailmor decided to take the Sharks' advice and put more effort into the company's more profitable items like roasted Sacha Inchi seeds and seed butter as opposed to newer products like the company's Crunch Puffs. Next to increasing Brass Roots' roasted Sacha Inchi seeds and Incan peanut butter supply, Gailmor has also worked to make product marketing more accessible to customers. Thanks to the company's easy-to-read packaging, consumers can now read more about the direct benefits of Sacha Inchi seeds.

In a detailed update on LinkedIn in 2023, Gailmor discusses the specific feedback he received from every single "Shark Tank" investor during his on-screen pitch and then further outlines how he has worked to fulfill these suggestions. Beyond focusing on the brand's money-making items, the company owner has strategically strived to make Brass Roots more financially stable by minimizing costs to increase company profit and SKU production. These worthwhile changes have allowed Brass Roots to reach more customers and maintain a strong presence in the retail world due to the brand's evolving self-sustainability.

What's Next For The Brass Roots Company?

Brass Roots owner holding seeds - brassrootsfood / Instagram

Ever since the company's on-screen appearance, Aaron Gailmor has been steadfastly committed to growing the Brass Roots business by constantly reevaluating the processes in place. The business owner decided to switch production to a smaller co-manufacturer at the close of 2023 and saw great success. Gailmor also admitted in a recent post on LinkedIn that Brass Roots products will be rolling out to nearly 2,000 more retail locations in 2024. While the growing company already has a fully functioning website and online store, you can also find Brass Roots products through other online retailers like Amazon and brick-and-mortar retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market.

Besides making your own grab-and-go crispy granola bars, Gailmor has shifted his product focus to the brand's new easy-to-eat travel packs of roasted Sachi Inchi seeds. In a recent Instagram post, Gailmor holds up one of the new travel packs amidst production. While customers are excited about the ongoing availability of this new product, many social media users hope the brand's Crunch Puffs will make a comeback soon. Even though Gailmor didn't retain an investment in his unique snack company, he used his "Shark Tank" experience to effectively expand the Brass Roots footprint.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.