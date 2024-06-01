Where is the best stargazing in Arizona? These 5 places are tops in 2024

Thrillist recently shared a list of Top Stargazing Towns in the U.S., and Arizona came up big.

The article said, “The state of Arizona dominated a new ranking of the best destinations for celestial happenings.”

The April 18 article was based on information from HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace which had released its annual Stargazing Index. The Stargazing Index ranks the top 24 Dark Sky communities in the U.S. that are ideal stargazing destinations.

The ranking analyzed weather forecasts, average clear sky data, population density and accessibility to affordable accommodations.

It also used HomeToGo’s internal demand data to find under-the-radar spots with the lowest search volume.

The winning region for stargazing, according to the index, is the Southwest. Fountain Hills, Arizona, was one of the two locations with the highest number of clear sky days from April 12 through Oct. 1 this year. The other was Castle Valley, Utah.

Where is the best place to stargaze in Arizona?

Five Arizona locations ranked in the top 10 for stargazing in 2024:

Fountain Hills at No. 2.

Flagstaff at No. 3.

Cottonwood at No. 5.

Big Park/Village of Oak Creek tied at No. 6 with Town of Castle Valley, Utah.

Sedona at No. 8.

More details were shared on the Top 5 of the 2024 HomeToGo Stargazing Index. It described No. 2 Fountain Hills as "an oasis for astronomical discovery."

"With a backdrop of Sonoran Desert mountains, the town is shielded from the illumination of the Phoenix metro area by the western McDowell Mountains," HomeToGo states. "Visitors can capture incredible evening photography alongside the gentle nightglow of the spectacular McCulloch Fountain, the second tallest of its kind in the United States and a regional attraction."

For Flagstaff at No. 3, HomeToGo wrote that the area is home to the world's first International Dark Sky Community. The site also shared how Flagstaff has the Lowell Observatory, where visitors can look through the telescope at the cosmos. Pluto was discovered by scientists working in the city, and astronauts trained for lunar missions on Flagstaff's volcanic terrain.

Lastly, HomeToGo said that No. 5, Cottonwood, is a "small town with a big personality boasting beautiful layers of red rocks and rolling hills." They wrote that it is a great spot for the desert stargazing experience and is in the heart of Arizona's wine country.

Is there a Dark Sky Park in Arizona?

DarkSky International lists seven certified Dark Sky Communities in Arizona:

Cottonwood.

Camp Verde.

Fountain Hills.

Big Park/Village of Oak Creek.

Flagstaff.

Sedona.

Thunder Mountain Pootsee Nightsky.

Under Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase is the only Dark Sky-approved Lodging in Arizona.

These 12 parks in Arizona are certified by DarkSky International:

Chiricahua National Monument.

Pipe Spring National Monument.

Petrified Forest National Park.

Tumacácori National Historical Park.

Kartchner Caverns State Park.

Grand Canyon National Park.

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument.

Oracle State Park.

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument.

Tonto National Monument.

Walnut Canyon National Monument.

Wupatki National Monument.

Dark Sky Sanctuaries near Arizona include Rainbow Bridge National Monument near Lake Powell in southern Utah and the Cosmic Campground in Glenwood, New Mexico.

