Where to find the best fries in Greater Fall River: Vote now for your favorite

When it comes to comfort food cravings, the hand-cut french fry is one deep-fried side dish that tops the list for most.

Now matter how you slice them — whether you prefer them straight or round, waffle-cut or wedged, curly or tot form, loaded with tasty toppings or salted and simple — fries make a perfect meal companion.

And more often than not it's spotlighted as a main course, with creative offerings like french fry flights, poutine plates, and mouthwatering fry towers gracing menus across the region.

The perfect fry may look different for everyone, but the key to a tasty tater is the same — a rich golden-brown color, slightly crispy outside with a soft, rich center.

With National French Fry Day coming up July 12, followed by the kickoff of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on July 26, the French will surely be on everyone's mind. So what better time than now to give a shoutout to our best local french fry go-tos.

While options are plentiful, we've narrowed the field down to 10 popular Fall River-area restaurants to grab a variety of french-fried spuds, and now we're turning to our readers to weigh in. Which is your favorite?

Click here to submit your pick from the list below:

Nick's Hot Dogs, 534 S. Main St., Fall River, https://www.nickshotdogs.com

Faneek's Coney Island, 269 Rhode Island Ave., Fall River, https://faneeks.com

Bearded Chicken, 1160 GAR Highway Somerset, https://thebeardedchicken.com

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant, 70 Shove St., Tiverton, https://www.facebook.com/AtlanticSportsBarRestaurant

Avo's Feast, 1601 Pleasant St., Fall River, https://www.avosfeast.com

O Gil's Restaurant, 915 County St., Fall River, https://www.facebook.com/Ogilsrestaurant

KRAVE Poutinerie, 486 Bedford St., Fall River, https://www.facebook.com/kravepoutine

Tipsy Toboggan, 75 Ferry St., https://www.thetipsytoboggan.com

Black Salt, 481 Wilbur Ave., Swansea, https://blacksaltswansea.com

The Rookery Pub, 2219 GAR Highway, Swansea, https://therookerypub.com

The deadline to place your vote is 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 21, and the winner of our poll will be announced shortly after. The top vote-getter will be featured in a national results story by our sister publication, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River-area restaurants: Which one has the best french fries? Vote