Where Is Alex Murdaugh From 'Murdaugh Murders' Now?

Netflix's true crime documentary Murdaugh Murders explored the killings of Maggie Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh, as well as a series of other incidents—including at least three other deaths—linked to the Murdaugh family of prosecutors in South Carolina. The events covered in the two seasons of the docu-series spanned multiple years, and culminated in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, Maggie's husband and Paul's father.

Alex Murdaugh stood trial for the murders

In June 2021, Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that his wife and son had been shot dead on their property. He was eventually arrested and charged, and in January 2023 he pled not guilty to the two felony counts of murder.

"I did not shoot my wife or son, any time, ever," he told the court. "I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them, ever." His surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, also spoke in his defense.

In March 2023, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. He is currently serving out his sentence in a maximum-security prison in South Carolina.

He is also charged with almost 100 other crimes

In addition to the murders of Maggie and Paul, Alex Murdaugh has been charged with a huge number of other crimes. Most notably, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report after hiring a man named Curtis Edward Smith to shoot him so that his son Buster could collect a life insurance policy.

Murdaugh has also had a total of 99 charges of financial crimes including fraud, tax evasion and money laundering brought against him. The majority of these stem from his time as a partner at the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrickhe, where he allegedly misappropriated company funds and funnelled money into a private bank account. He also defrauded money intended for a wrongful death settlement following the death of the Murdaugh family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, on their property.

At present, Murdaugh and his legal representation have not entered a plea to the financial crimes.

You Might Also Like