Where Is Aaliyah From 'Love Is Blind' Now?

Season 5 of Love Is Blind, the social-experiment-meets-reality-dating-show, is now streaming on Netflix, bringing together a new cast of singles who spend time getting to know each other in "pods" where they have no idea what the other person looks like. Each pairing must decide if their sight-unseen connection is strong enough to take to the next level and get engaged.

One couple who had a particularly eventful ride in Season 5 are Aaliyah Cosby and Uche Okohora. While they seemed to forge an instant bond, an early hurdle in their relationship came when Aaliyah disclosed that she had cheated on a former partner two years ago. Uche initially gave Aaliyah a hard time over this admission, leading a tearful Aaliyah to be comforted by a fellow cast member, Lydia Velez Gonzalez, with whom she had become close friends.

However, a further twist came in the third episode, when Uche finally admitted that he had a secret of his own. He revealed to Aaliyah that woman he has previously dated was also currently taking part in the show: Lydia.

At first, Aaliyah insisted that she and Lydia were still "sisters" and that if it was all in the past, they could move on. However, tensions arose between the two women when Lydia began to bring up details from her time dating Uche, and even admitted that they had slept together just three months before entering the pods.

While Uche maintained that he did not want to be in a relationship with Lydia and was committed to building a future with Aaliyah, things looked uncertain... and in Episode 4, as he was working up to propose, Uche was informed that Aaliyah had left the experiment.

Where is Aaliyah now?

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Since exiting the pods, Aaliyah has taken some time to reflect on the situation with Uche and Lydia.

"I think all of us have a past [and] history going into relationships after a certain point in life," she said in an interview with Us prior to the season premiere. "We all have things that we’re going to have to work through with a new partner [that’s] not necessarily bringing in a bunch of baggage, but your lessons learned even some traumas and different things that you’re going to have to work through."

She also explained why she felt the need to withdraw in the aftermath of the revelations, saying: "It was really just the emotional security that was really lacking for me going into the engagement."

As for Lydia? "Woman to woman, I understand her perspective, all the facts, and I respect her," Aaliyah told Bustle. "I wish her the best. I want her to be happy."

It seems like the travel nurse and singer-songwriter has been having a great time after that experience, basking in the sunshine in the South of France this summer, as well as working on new music. Ultimately, though, she does not regret her time on Love Is Blind, or her decision to leave the show.

"We all were dealing with a lot of things emotionally at the time," she said. "I think, in the end, we navigated that the best we could. And I think in the end everyone did what was best for them... I feel like I did the right thing for me by kind of stepping away and saying, you know what, I just don’t feel emotionally secure in everything that’s going on right now, and I want to take a step away and just evaluate this a little bit longer before I were to get engaged to Uche."

However, Aaliyah added that she and Uche still share a "mutual respect" and have been "in touch" since filming ended.

