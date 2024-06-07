When's the next full moon Strawberry Moon to appear late June

Something sweet is happening later this month — the Strawberry Moon and it's going to be grand.

For the first time since 1985, the full moon falls right on the summer solstice. That's when the sun hits the northernmost point from the celestial equator, marking the official beginning of summer with the longest day of the year.

Here are quick facts about the Strawberry Moon skywatchers can snack on as it soars across the heavens.

The first full moon in June is called the "strawberry moon." In 2015, Meghan Davidson of Phoenix said she was "floored at how amazingly beautiful the moon was" and rushed home to get her telescope to shoot photos.

When is the full moon in June 2024?

The Strawberry Moon will shine at peak illumination on Friday, June 21. The moon's phases in June are:

🌑 New Moon : June 6

🌓 First Quarter : June 14

🌕 Full Moon : June 21

🌗 Last Quarter: June 28

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

Like the Pink Moon, June's Strawberry Moon takes its name from seasonal plant growth, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Many ripening berries were ready to be harvested around this time in the northeastern United States.

Other names for June's full moon from Native American tribes include the Birth Moon, Hot Moon, Blooming Moon, and the Green Corn Moon.

When is the best time to see the full moon in June 2024?

Moonrise for Austin will happen by roughly 7:47 p.m. CT.

Moonrise for Dallas will happen by roughly 7:51 p.m. CT.

Moonrise for Houston will happen by roughly 7:35 p.m. CT.

Moonrise for San Antonio will happen by roughly 7:47 p.m. CT.

Moonrise for El Paso will happen by roughly 7:28 p.m. MT.

Why does the moon sometimes appear red?

You may have noticed the moon occasionally taking on a dramatic shade of orange or red in the night sky. That's because sunlight strikes the moon's surface after passing through our atmosphere.

When the moon moves into the inner part of Earth's shadow, or umbra, according to NASA, some of the sunlight entering Earth's skies scatters before reaching the moon's surface.

Colors with shorter wavelengths, such as blues and violets, scatter more easily than colors with longer wavelengths, which include red and orange. The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during a lunar eclipse, the redder the moon appears.

When is the next full moon of 2024?

The Buck Moon is set to charge into the sky on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

A live image of the full moon outside the Sphere in Las Vegas was incorporated into the Dead & Company show May 25, 2024.

Astronomical events happening in June 2024

Skywatchers, according to NASA, should keep the following dates in mind for June 2024.

◾ June 3: The crescent Moon sits beneath Mars in the morning twilight. Look for them low in the eastern sky.

◾ June 6: New moon.

