'Wheels and Deals' is June's First Friday theme

Jun. 7—GOSHEN — Lincoln Avenue Cycling is one of a number of Goshen businesses and organizations that took part in First Fridays for June.

"We're not here every First Friday, but occasionally we make it out," said Jason Kado of Lincoln Avenue Cycling.

By shortly after 5 p.m. foot traffic was well underway at the event, which had live music courtesy of guitarist Sadie Gustafson-Zook and keyboardist Simon Kauffman-Hurst, who opened for The Steel Wheels on a stage set up on Washington Street, near The Electric Brew.

Fables Books had a used book, DVD and audiobook sale underway outside its front door, and organizations such as Goshen Health, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair and Connections were out greeting event guests. Items ranging from used clothes, southern peaches to Boston ferns were for sale, along with many others.

Amanda Rose is director of Goshen First Fridays.

"This is a great turnout," she said shortly after 5 p.m. "It's definitely going to get busier throughout the night before Steel Wheels comes on."

Rose added that "Wheels and Deals," the theme of this month's event, is meant as a celebration of both Goshen's bicycling tradition and of sidewalk deals of the past.

"We're glad everyone is here and we appreciate the support of downtown Goshen," she said.

To learn more, visit goshen.org/first-fridays.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.