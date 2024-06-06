WHEELS & DEALS: First Fridays celebrates biking and more

Jun. 6—GOSHEN — Take the wheel this Friday with savings and entertainment at the June Downtown Goshen First Fridays celebration, Wheels and Deals.

Presented by Downtown Goshen Inc. and Friends of the Pumpkinvine Trail, the June First Fridays Wheels and Deals event celebrates Goshen's welcoming and supportive stance toward bicycles and other types of wheels and rides. There will be food and drink options, seasonal sales, and free music headlined by the national touring band The Steel Wheels.

Family-friendly festivities include the virtual reality Chill Zone for kids, sponsored by DJ Construction and the Boys & Girls Club; and free crafting activities throughout downtown. Participating downtown businesses will offer specials and host in-store events for all, and a variety of indoor and outdoor vendors display new and seasonal wares.

Food trucks will include The Wiener Shack & Grill and Tropicana. An assortment of booths, including a bike valet, an information table, and a mother's tent, are on hand to provide assistance to First Friday attendees. There will also be a First Friday Beer Tent.

Musical entertainment, headlined by The Steel Wheels from 8-9:30 p.m., will include opening performances by Goshen songwriter Sadie Gustafson-Zook from 5-6 p.m. and Goshen-based rock band Sanchez Agency from 6:30- 7:30 p.m.

THINGS TO DO

—Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St., will be tapping a special beer release, made in collaboration with the Friends of the Pumpkinvine beginning at 3 p.m.

—The Window, 223 S. Main St., will host a haystack dinner fundraiser for $10 from 4:30- 7:30 p.m.

—The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., will host a DJ after-party after The Steel Wheel's downtown show.

—JoJo's Pretzels, 136 S. Main St., starts its summer season with a strawberry beverage.

—First Fridays Beer Garden will be hosted by Goshen Brewing Company at Washington and Main streets.

—Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will host a Meet the Authors from 6-8 p.m. "Bumpy Rides and Soft Landings" is James Pauley Jr.'s memoir about growing up different and learning important lessons.

—Goshen City Church, 203 N. Fifth St., will host live music from the Boomer Boys from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

—Anna Flora Co., 211 S. Main St., will offer a chance to earn discounts and prizes to anyone who can "Find Waldo" on the streets of downtown Goshen during the festivities.

—Woldruff's Footwear, 129 S. Main St., is offering 10% off storewide.

—The Viewrail & Pumpkinvine Cyclery booths downtown will host a fun 30-plus foot bicycle obstacle course. Each participant will be entered into a drawing to win one of two 20-inch bicycles. Helmets and bikes will be provided. A waiver will need to be signed by someone 18 years or older.

—I M She, 121 S. Main St., will have sidewalk sale specials and new summer styles during First Friday.

—Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St., is offering free bicycle safety checks with Laszlo The Wonder Burrito Dog & his personal mechanic, Sarah Hansing, from noon to 6 p.m. Checks include major safety points, making minor adjustments, making recommendations for service, and providing free air and chain lube.

This month, booths can be found for ADEC, Art House, Braly's Provisions, Cressy & Everett, DN3D Prints, Fables Books, Goshen Historical Society Museum, I M SHE, Lincoln Ave Cycling, The MAC Boutique, and Soapy Gnome.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.