What's it like turning 106 years old? That's a secret for one Naples resident

Betty Ryan took all the hoopla over her in stride.

People hugged her, gave her pecks on the cheek, wished her well from the next table over.

The crowd of 150 seniors gathered for the weekly lunch Wednesday at Baker Senior Center Naples sang her “happy birthday.”

Ryan turns 106 on Saturday. The senior center wasn’t about to let that milestone slide by without cards, flowers and red velvet cake – minus the candles. It’s not the first time the center celebrated her birthday.

Betty Ryan, middle, is recognized for her 106th birthday by Jaclynn Faffer, president and chief executive officer of the Baker Senior Center Naples on June 12, 2024. In the background is Ryan's caregiver, Eileen Quattrocchi.

Ryan lives with her daughter in Naples, enjoys lunch at Mel’s and Steak ‘n Shake, and spending time with the three family dogs, McGee, Professor Higgins and Duke Ellington.

She was born June 15, 1918, the year of the Spanish flu and a few months before the end of World War I. Woodrow Wilson was president.

She’s lived through World War II with a brother who was at Normandy, and the all the wars since. She got through the next global pandemic of COVID-19 that spanned from 2020 into 2023.

Ryan is among an elite group of centenarians, people 100 and older. Their ranks are increasing in the U.S.

The number of centenarians is projected to increase four-fold over the next 30 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. There are an estimated 101,000 centenarians in 2024 and the number is projected to reach 422,000 in 2054.

Among the states, Florida has the third most centenarians at 5,530. That’s not far behind New York at 5,666. California has the most at 8,924, according to World Population Review.

Betty Ryan grew up on a farm

Ryan shared no words of wisdom for how she has managed to live so long; she uses a walker and is pretty darn close to getting up out of a chair on her own.

Maybe it’s because she was born on a farm in Friendsville, Pennsylvania. That’s where she grew up and had her share of chores.

“I milked one or two cows occasionally,” she said. “You’ve just got to feed the cows.”

The farm had 65 acres.

Betty Ryan, of Naples, who turns 106 on June 15, 2024, looks out the window at her Naples home with one of her family dogs.

“For a farm that isn’t a lot,” she said.

She befriended the farm animals and would sneak a lamb into the house at night, according to her daughter.

Ryan’s elementary and middle school were in a one-room schoolhouse.

She went to high school in Binghamton, New York, yet would return to Friendsville any time she could. After high school, she got a job at Prudential Insurance Co. and stayed there for nearly 40 years.

She started in the secretarial pool but worked her way up to office manager. She relished her career and was known for a favorite saying: Give it a try.

At her retirement party, colleagues gave her an ink pad with a stamp that said “give it a try.”

She raised two children and has four grandchildren and no great grandchildren. Her husband died in 1995. She began visiting her daughter in Naples every winter in 1992. She moved here permanently in 1995.

At the birthday party Wednesday, she laughed when asked what she thought of the world today.

“Betty always looks at the positive side of life, she is easy to laugh and has never met a stranger,” her daughter, Jean Ryan, said in an email to the senior center.

She does get exercise with a therapist at home a couple times a week, where she tosses a ball back and forth, and does leg lifts, said her caregiver, Eileen Quattrocchi.

“Betty is a big dog lover,” Quatrocchi said. “She was a good athlete all her life.”

Ryan said she liked swimming and played baseball while growing up.

She recalled painting her mother’s house one summer.

“I am not a painter,” she said, chuckling at the memory.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman on turning 106. What's her secret?