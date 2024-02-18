What's open, closed on Presidents Day 2024 in El Paso; best sales for holiday

Presidents Day might be a good time to shop and enjoy a day off if you have it, or it could just be another day at the office.

Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19, is a federal holiday and offers those who work for the government a three-day weekend.

It also seems to be a good day for deals as appliance stores are promoting good sales on refrigerators and washers.

After Presidents Day, there are no federal holidays until May, so you'll have to wait a while for another three-day weekend. If you're wondering more about what Presidents Day is about and who gets it off, we've got you.

Here is more on the significance of the holiday and what you need to know.

When is Presidents Day 2024?

Presidents Day is on Monday, Feb. 19 this year. Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February every year.

The date of Presidents Day changes every year because of the Uniform Holiday Bill signed in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The Uniform Holiday Bill mandated that three holidays, including Presidents Day, occur on Mondays to prevent midweek shutdowns and add long weekends to the federal calendar.

What's closed for Presidents Day?

The El Paso County offices will be closed for Presidents Day. Regular business hours will resume on Feb. 20.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will not have a meeting on Presidents Day.

The United States Postal Service will not operate on Presidents Day. UPS will still deliver packages.

Most Doña Ana County administrative offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 19.

First responders in the field will not be affected. Regular business hours for county administrative offices will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.

What is open for Presidents Day?

El Paso city offices are open for Presidents Day.

Ski Apache will remain open for Presidents Day. The ski resort is open Thursday through Sunday in February.

Sun Metro runs a regular schedule on Presidents Day.

Do schools close for Presidents Day?

Students walk past the current Liberal Arts Building as UTEP breaks ground on Texas Western Hall on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The new $100m learning complex will replace the old Liberal Arts building.

Socorro Independent School District is not off for Presidents Day.

Ysleta Independent School District is not off for Presidents Day.

El Paso Independent School District is not off for Presidents Day.

Canutillo Independent School District is not off is for Presidents Day.

San Elizario Independent School District is not off for Presidents Day.

Gadsden Independent School District is not off for Presidents Day. Unrelated, they have early release on Feb. 21.

The University of Texas at El Paso will not be off for Presidents Day.

The El Paso Community College will not be off for Presidents Day.

Fabens Independent School District will be off for Presidents Day.

Tornillo Independent School District will be off for Presidents Day.

Is the bank open on Presidents Day

Banks are not open on Presidents Day.

What's closed in Las Cruces for Presidents Day?

In observance of Presidents Day, most City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 19. However, all emergency services, including police and fire, will operate as usual.

City offices and facilities closed include:

A Fielder Memorial Safe Haven.

City Hall.

East Mesa Recreation Center.

Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center.

Las Cruces Museum System, including Branigan Cultural Center, the Museum of Art, Museum of Nature and Science, and the Railroad Museum, will be closed.

Las Cruces Public Libraries, including Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and the branch library at Sage Café, will be closed.

Las Cruces Natatorium.

Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center.

Meerscheidt Recreation Center.

Rio Grande Theatre.

All Senior Programs facilities and services.

South Central Solid Waste Authority administrative offices.

Visit Las Cruces.

Youth Development and Diversion Program.

What's open in Las Cruces for Presidents Day?

Operating, or open, with hours, includes:

All City of Las Cruces solid waste services will operate as usual Monday, Feb. 19. Residential and commercial customers who are scheduled for solid waste collection will have that service provided Monday.

The Foothills Landfill, 555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

RoadRUNNER Transit and Dial-A-Ride will operate at their usual hours. All City transit facilities will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb.19.

South Central Solid Waste Authority curbside recycling collection program and commercial recycling services will operate as usual Monday, Feb. 19.. The Amador Transfer Station, 2865 W. Amador Ave., and the Corralitos Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Best presidents Day sales

Michaels stores will have a 40% off on Spring Decor collections by Ashland.

Shop Presidents Day weekend sales on Target, Sam's Club, Nike, and more.

Best Buy is having a Presidents Day sale on appliances, small appliances, tablets and other items.

Target, Sam's Club and Nike are among the stores advertising Presidents Day sales.

What is Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is also called "Washington's Birthday" as a celebration of the nation's first President. But George Washington's birthday is not on Feb. 19; it is Feb. 22. Or it might be Feb. 11.

Here's where it gets interesting.

George Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731, at a time when Britain and its colonies used the Julian calendar, a product of the Roman Republic that went out of popular favor in 1582. The Brits still used it until 1752. The country celebrated Washington's birthday as a sign of respect long before it became a federal holiday in 1879.

After Johnson's Uniform Holiday Bill, it was celebrated on the third Monday of February. Around this time, the country also began using the holiday to honor not only Washington but Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is February 12.

Republican Rep. Robert McClory spearheaded the bill, which caused outrage from some who objected to changing the date we celebrate Washington's birthday.

More: Selena exhibit, Home & Garden Show, rapper Krystal Poppin among things to do in El Paso

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok. USAToday contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Are banks, schools closed on Presidents Day 2024 in El Paso?