What's new at the Mu? Art education events set during summer

Several activities geared to children will be offered by the Massillon Museum this summer. The classes include topics such as ceramics and pressed flowers.

The Massillon Museum’s July array of educational programs offers art and history programming for all ages and many interests. Friday Lunchtime Yoga, for example, is a year-round class, but it’s especially popular during the summer, when it meets outdoors when the weather permits.

Highlights

Adults can participate in the free July 2 History Discussion Group, to talk about the broad topic of food from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who prefer to just listen might favor the July 23 Brown Bag Lunch program, “Fashion After Dark: How Gaslight and Early Electricity Illuminated Gilded Age Garments” with Western Reserve Historical Society Curator of Costume and Textiles Patricia Edmonson. Both are free and guests need no reservations.

Children’s ceramics classes include clay animals on July 18 and Tots ’n’ Pots on July 21. The Expressing Myself Through Fashion workshop on July 20 will be free for children in second grade and older – K’Aunte Harris of BeYoutiful Weirdo will focus on self-confidence. The free Do the Mu workshop on July 6 will be a free pen-and-ink workshop for all ages with Doug Laubacher, who will also offer a Cartoon Clothing workshop on July 27 for adults and children.

Adults with ceramics experience may register for Ceramics Open Studio on Wednesdays or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While there’s no instruction, the fee includes use of wheels, tools, glazes, and firing. The Thursday evening Wheel Throwing class for adults will offer eight weeks of instruction with CJ Ritenour. The July 28 Pressed Flower Frames workshop with Lepley and Co. will be fun for students ages 8 through adults.

Why attend?

Many of the activities are free, some require advance registration, and the Museum is welcoming and accessible to all. For programming details, visit MassillonMuseum.org. The Massillon Museum is grateful for operating support from the Ohio Arts Council, ArtsinStark, and the citizens of Massillon, as well as marketing support from Visit Canton. Many of the programs are funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Details

WHAT – MassMu educational opportunities

WHEN – Throughout July

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, downtown Massillon

MORE – MassillonMuseum.org or 330-833-4061

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon Museum sets up art classes for summertime learning