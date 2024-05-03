What's the history behind the purple and white Tarleton State University Iris?

The Tarleton Iris stands out as one of the many unique, and, let's be honest, peculiar traditions of the small Central Texas university.

The purple and white flower shares a similar story to that of its parent university, Texas A&M University, and the Alamo Fire bluebonnet — a maroon-colored hybrid cultivar of the traditional state flower.

Here's what we know.

What's the story behind the Tarleton Iris?

Long before the idea of a maroon bluebonnet crossed the minds of A&M professors, Tarleton horticulture professor J.V. Laird was busy crafting the Tarleton Iris in the 1960s.

As detailed in a post from the Tarleton Honors College, Laird meticulously experimented with hundreds of iris varieties until he achieved the ideal purple and white blend, mirroring the school's colors. He then nurtured the seeds and dispersed them throughout the campus.

Today, every spring, this flower is among the first to bloom on campus.

"It is a living, breathing embodiment of our identity, carefully crafted by us and for us. The Tarleton Iris is not just a flower; it’s a legacy in bloom," the university wrote in a recent Facebook post.

Is the Tarleton Iris available for sale?

The official flowers of the university are not yet available for purchase, although a similar iris called the Helen Collingsworth is available.

Where is Tarleton State University?

Tarleton is a university with approximately 15,000 students. It's located in Stephenville, Texas, about one hour southwest of Fort Worth.

The university is a member of the Texas A&M University System.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: The history behind the purple and white Tarleton State University Iris