What's happening this weekend: Cars and Coffee, plant sale and more

May 31—A look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Farmers Market

Yellow Springs 4 Seasons Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Yellow Springs community center, 100 Dayton St., in the Bryan Center parking lot.

The market offers local, in-season produce, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods, maple syrup, honey, jams, sauces, locally roasted coffee, bedding plants, fresh cut flowers, body care products, and more.

Cars and Coffee

Cars and Coffee will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the 99 Parking Garage at 99 N. Fountain Ave.

Meet organizers and other participants on the upper level of the parking garage in downtown Springfield and enjoy the shops and eateries along Fountain Avenue.

Plant Sale

Tecumseh Land Trust's Native Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, on Saturday at Whitehall Farm, 4633 U.S. 68 N. Follow the signs to the parking area.

There will be more than 1,000 native plants, and local plant experts will be on site to help you select the best plants for your space. New this year is an online catalog of the offerings at tecumsehlandtrust.org.

Checks, cash and credit are accepted, but no plant swaps this year. There are no sales before 9 a.m. Volunteers will help you load your purchases into your vehicle.

Swap Meet

A Flea Market Swap Meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Christiansburg Community Park

There will be shopping at the flea market, a swap meet, community-wide garage sales and food trucks in the park.

Car and Truck Show

A Car and Truck Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday on the grounds of RiverSong Church, 3660 Springfield-Jamestown Road.

There will be a silent auction, food trucks, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and face painting for the kids.

This event is a fundraiser for Naomi's Heart Mission with all proceeds going to help build a school to continue Christian Education for 500 students in the Philippines.

This show is open and free to the public. Car and truck entries can register the day of the show or online at naomisheartmission.org

Fundraiser and Adoption Event

Wags Bakery will present Wags & Wine: A Fundraiser Adoption Event from 1 to 3 p.m. at Folck Winery, 6843 Ohio 54 in Mechanicsburg, to benefit the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

There will be furry friends, food trucks, wine, walking paths and an adoption booth.

Property Gathering

Tecumseh Land Trust's annual gathering on a preserved property will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Fen Run Farms, 7391 S. Pitchin Road in Clark County.

TLT holds a conservation easement on the property to forever protect it from development and preserve the historic, agricultural, and natural resource features of this farm.

The McCulloch family will provide a brief history of the farm, explain the farm operation today, and lead a walk along the Little Miami River. Light refreshments will be provided.

Be sure to wear sturdy shoes that can get muddy so that you can enjoy a walk on the property. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on during the meeting.

This meeting is open to the general public and is free. Voting during the meeting is limited to current members of the land trust. If you are uncertain of your membership status, contact Cathy at cathy@tecumsehlandtrust.org.

For more information, call 937-767-9490 or visit tecumsehlandtrust.org.

Food Program

The Springfield City School District will hold a Summer Food Program to make sure students continue to receive adequate and nutritious lunches while they are away from school.

The program will be held starting Monday through Aug. 2. Free lunch will be provided to students 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Clark County Public Library Southgate Branch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Clark County Public Library Main Branch, and from 1 to 2 p.m. at Ronez Manor and Lincoln Elementary.

Meals will also be provided from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only at Police Substation, 17 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., Global Impact STEM Academy and Springfield High School.

If interested in participating, families should go online to scsdoh.org/summer for more information and to complete a survey to help volunteers prepare an appropriate amount of food for each location.