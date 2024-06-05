What's happening

Jun. 5—Wednesday, June 5

8:45 a.m. — Lilac District Merchant, Business and Building Owner meeting, 412 West Will Rogers Blvd., (918) 341-5881.

11:30 p.m. — Leading Ladies Luncheon, presented by the Chamber of Commerce, featuring Kristi Spaethe, "The People Perspective on Imposter Syndrome." Member $15, non-member $25; registration required at claremore.org. Sponsored by Ethos and Baker Hughes.

Thursday & Friday, June 6-7

7 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Summer Barn Sale & Plant Exchange, Shepherd's Cross and Heart of the Shepherd, 16792 East 450 Road, Claremore.

1-7 p.m. — Tornado one-stop-shop recovery event: American Red Cross with Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) partners will host the two-day multiagency resource center event at the Claremore Expo Center, 400 Veterans Parkway, Thursday and Friday. These events bring together public agencies and nonprofits to offer people a "one-stop shop" for assistance and recovery resources and information. Call 1-800-RED CROSS for assistance.

Thursday, June 6

2 p.m. — Ribbon cutting for Okie Snack Wagon, Pecan Park, 1080 W. Blue Starr Dr.

Sunday, June 9

1-4 p.m. — The 52nd Catoosa Annual Reunion is Sunday, June 9, from 1-4 p.m. at the Catoosa High School Cafeteria (the Dome). Class of 1974 celebrates 50 years.

2 p.m. — Rogers County Cherokee Association meets monthly except in September and December, second Sunday, RCCA building, Tiawah, 15488 East 523 Road, east of Tiawah-Justus School campus.

Monday, June 10

9 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners, Courthouse, Commissioners' meeting room.

1 p.m. — Rogers County Excise Board, Courthouse, Commissioners' meeting room.

6 p.m. — Claremore Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Enrollment Center, 101 West 11th Street.

Tuesday, June 11

4:30-6:30 p.m. — U.S. 412 Corridor Study Public Meeting at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave. Tulsa. Those unable to attend the in-person meetings will be able to review content online. A self-guided virtual presentation, survey link and comment form will be posted on the study webpage at www.odot.org/US412InterstateDesignationStudy. The public can access the online presentation and make comments between Tuesday, June 4, and Friday, June 28.

Wednesday, June 12

4:30-6:30 p.m. — U.S. 412 Corridor Study Public Meeting at The Bunker Event Space, 3822 W. 530 Rd. Pryor. Those unable to attend the in-person meetings will be able to review content online. A self-guided virtual presentation, survey link and comment form will be posted on the study webpage at www.odot.org/US412InterstateDesignationStudy. The public can access the online presentation and make comments between Tuesday, June 4, and Friday, June 28.

Thursday, June 13

7 p.m. — Local open mic night, downtown Claremore, 512 West Will Rogers Blvd., Cabin Boys Brewery. Bring best two tunes. Information or reserve a spot, text 469-853-8506.

Friday, June 14

11:30 a.m. — State of Legislative Affairs featuring incoming Speaker of the House Kyle Hilbert. Panelists include Sen. Ally Seifried, Sen. Julie Daniels, Rep. Mark Lepak and Rep. Tom Gann. Location: Northeast Tech Claremore.

Friday-Saturday, June 14-15

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday — Sling'N Dirt Nationals, Will Rogers Downs Casino, 20900 South 4200 Road, presented by O.K. Mower Racing. Continues through Saturday starting 11 a.m. with feature at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — The Classic Auto & Tractor Cruise-in at Shepherd's Cross, 16792 East 450 Road, east of Claremore, north of State Highway 20. Priority given to pre-registered autos and tractors; however, we will allow last-minute cruise-ins as space allows. Call (918) 342-5911 or register online: https://shepherdscross.com/gospel-singing.html.

1-4 p.m. — "tito" TEENTH, Day of Freedom, John Smith Gymnasium, across the street from MoH on Weenonah Avenue. Claremore MoH Juneteenth gather features Tito Jackson, new Claremore resident from legendary Jackson Five. Listen to his diversity journey and share in the learning. Guest moderator Miss Oklahoma Daneka Allen. Reception to follow.

1-4 p.m. — Shepherd's Cross is hosting annual Gospel Sing,16792 East 450 Road, east of Claremore, north of State Highway 20. All individuals, families, or church groups are invited to listen or participate. Gospel, country christian, worship and hymns will be enjoyed inside the Tour Barn. Call (918) 342-5911 or register online: https://shepherdscross.com/gospel-singing.html.

Monday, June 17

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Three day Wild West Kids Camp begins at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. Reservations required. Information, call 918-343-8116.

9 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners, Courthouse, Commissioners' meeting room.

6 p.m. — Claremore City Council meetings, City Hall, 104 South Muskogee.

Thursday, June 20

6:30 p.m. — Museum of History's History Weavers Gala, The Hard Rock Casino, Catoosa. Dinner, entertainment. Visit https://claremoremoh.org/ for details, sponsorships and reservations.

Sunday, June 23

1:30 p.m. — Reunion of former Homeland Store customers and employees, Claremore Lake Park, Shelter 1. A group of around 70+ are planning to gather.

Tuesday, June 25

11:30 a.m. — Green Country Tourism annual general membership meeting, Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center , 953 E Illinois Avenue, Vinita. Public welcome. Call 918-744-0588. Tickets are $40 includes lunch.

6-8 p.m. — Rogers County Free Medical Clinic for uninsured persons last Tuesday of every month, 2664 North Highway 88, Claremore (the Rogers County Health Department).

Friday, June 28

6-9 p.m. — Movie night at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum featuring "Babe." Free admission.

Sunday, June 30

DEADLINE — Scholarship application deadline for college and career tech students wanting to apply for the Indian Women's Pocahontas Club scholarship for 2024-2025. Applications at www.indianwpc.org or email Monta Ewing, rusty9603@gmail.com.