What's with the edible Pop-Tarts mascot during college football? Fans are eating up the antics

A new college football tradition was born in the fires of a giant toaster on the night of Dec. 28: the eating of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot.

The hilarious celebration involved the victorious Kansas State players joyously chowing down on Strawberry, billed as college football's first edible mascot, after their 28-19 victory over North Carolina State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Following the win by the Wildcats, the costumed mascot stood atop a giant toaster on the field and waved goodbye to the crowd while holding a sign saying "Dreams really do come true."

The Pop-Tart mascot fulfilled its destiny when it slid down inside the toaster and then a giant, edible version of a frosted strawberry Pop-Tart came sliding down a ramp at the bottom of the toaster.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and head coach Chris Klieman grabbed the first hunks of the pastry before all the players joined them to munch in celebration.

A mascot was executed and eaten in celebration; long live the @PopTartsBowl.



This is the greatest sport in the world. pic.twitter.com/Rewr8GXTnb — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023

"A mascot was executed and eaten in celebration; long live the @PopTartsBowl," the Reddit college football account posted on X. "This is the greatest sport in the world."

ESPN announcer Anish Shroff laid out Strawberry's life cycle in morbid fashion at the beginning of the game.

"He came out of a toaster, a giant toaster, minutes before kickoff," Shroff said on the broadcast.

"Can you really put the frosted ones in a toaster, though?" ESPN analyst Andre Ware wondered.

"Here's the sad part of the story. After the game, he will be devoured, he will die, and he will be his own last meal," Shroff said.

Strawberry lived life to the fullest during its short time outside the toaster, entertaining the crowd in Orlando and the people at home with some high-energy antics.

I asked if it was offensive to eat a Pop-Tart in front of the @PopTartsBowl mascot and then its handler yelled out “ITS THEIR DREAM” and then the mascot grabbed a Pop-Tart out of my hand and started force-feeding it to me while making soft grunting noises pic.twitter.com/PaCDY6mzu3 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2023

"I asked if it was offensive to eat a Pop-Tart in front of the @PopTartsBowl mascot and then its handler yelled out 'ITS THEIR DREAM' and then the mascot grabbed a Pop-Tart out of my hand and started force-feeding it to me while making soft grunting noises," college football content creator Rodger Sherman posted on X along with a photo of the mascot cramming a Pop-Tart in his mouth.

Strawberry also had some playful moments with officials and danced with police on the field during the game.

I am bringing @PopTartsBowl energy to everything I do in 2024. pic.twitter.com/ClSLIxSFia — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 29, 2023

"I am bringing @PopTartsBowl energy to everything I do in 2024," the Sickos Committee captioned a photo on X of an official smiling as the mascot creeps up behind him on the field.

The Pop-Tarts mascot is having the absolute time of their life tonight😂



pic.twitter.com/BSQcSEaZWd — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 29, 2023

"The Pop-Tarts mascot is having the absolute time of their life tonight," Pro Football Focus posted on X.

"Petition to make the pop tarts bowl the CFP (College Football Playoff) national championship game in 2024," one person commented on an ESPN TikTok video of the mascot.

In the end, the pioneering edible mascot died as it lived — bringing joy and strawberry filling to others.

"Leave no crumbs," the Pop-Tarts Bowl account tweeted after Kansas State devoured the giant pastry.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com