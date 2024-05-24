What's new at county parks this summer: Trails, boating features and more

There will be plenty of construction and new features to look for this year at parks in Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties.

Most beaches and lake parks in the area have been open for some time, but the Memorial Day weekend will officially kick off the summery season around the corner, with families trekking to parks and beaches for holiday picnics.

With the weather heating up these past weeks before Memorial Day, some parks opened their beaches or splash features a bit early, inviting peak crowds, confirmed county parks officials.

Parking lots at Ingham County parks have been full, said Brian Collins, deputy director of Ingham County Parks.

He predicts that even a cooler and potentially rainy Memorial Day weekend should see large crowds enjoying the parks.

Here are a few of the new features to look for this year.

Ingham County

Hawk Island Park

The Ingham County Parks Department is planning to put more of these floating fishing docks around Hawk Island Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Like several other Ingham County parks, there is a vehicle fee of $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents - or $35 for a yearly resident pass and $45 for non-residents - for Hawk Island Park, 1601 E. Cavanaugh Road in Lansing.

Once inside, the 100-acre park is packed with features including a splash pad and swimming beach.

Two major projects will be happening this summer at Hawk Island Park.

The southern part of the lake will get two new shade shelters and several new fishing docks as well as increased accessibility on the trails with asphalt improvements.

An accessible kayak launch and boat rentals also will be added there this year, Collins said.

The eastern side of the lake will see its aging boardwalk continue to vanish, to be replaced by a new shoreline, a fishing dock and floating walkway.

Both sets of the Hawk Island projects are expected to finish by the end of summer and should boost the fishing opportunities at the park, Collins said.

Ingham County parks will not have lifeguards this year due to staffing issues, he said.

More: Near record travel numbers expected for Memorial Day weekend. What you need to know

More: Memorial Day weekend forecast: Great weather Saturday, but mixed forecast Sunday, Monday

Lake Lansing North

A view looking southwest from the boat launch at Lake Lansing Park North on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

A new 18-hole disc golf course was completed at Lake Lansing North, 6260 E. Lake Drive, in Haslett, in 2023.

Work on an accessible trail to connect to the Michigan State University campus will continue to get work this year. The multi-year project is expected to finish in 2025. The next steps will be removing and replacing portions of boardwalk and installing new trails.

The county has received grants to redo boardwalks at Lake Lansing North, which will likely go under construction in 2025, Collins said.

Lake Lansing boat ramp

Construction equipment at Lake Lansing boat ramp parking lot on Monday, March 18, 2024, in Haslett.

The ramp area at Lake Lansing boat ramp, 6271 E. Lake Drive, is expected to wrap up construction this summer on a project that started last year. It will mean a new concrete launching pad, new fencing and replacing parts of the parking area.

The fencing has been finished and a Meridian Township sewer project in the area has been finished, with the area being reopened, Collins said.

Lake Lansing South

The beach at Lake Lansing Park South, seen Friday, June 2, 2023, as temperatures in the Lansing area reached 91 degrees Farenheit.

There's been some major changes in the last year, including a new playground and a new beach house with concessions and bathrooms to Lake Lansing Park South, 1621 Pike St. in Haslett.

The new playground was built and opened in late 2023, replacing part of an old playground that had been closed due to safety concerns. New concrete pathways have been added throughout the park, creating a trail loop inside the park and adding paved accessible parking spaces.

The rest of the parking areas will be redesigned for better accessibility, a process that starts this year and will last into 2025.

The new beach house is complete, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen soon after some landscaping details are finished, Collins said.

"It's a gorgeous building. People are going to love it," Collins said.

McNamara Landing

The kayak launch, at Columbia and Waverly roads in Mason, boomed in popularity during the pandemic, when it seemed like everyone was getting a kayak, Collins said.

The park has had its parking area paved with some extra spots added.

"With so much visitation increase, it seemed like it would make sense," Collins said.

Burchfield Park

An Ingham County plan for Burchfield Park cabins and trail improvements.

The county is expecting to build three to four small cabins for overnight rental at the park, 881 Grovenburg Road, in Delhi Township.

It would be the first cabins for the county.

Collins said the project has received state grants and would likely start construction in 2025.

Clinton County

Clinton Trails County Park

A red-winged blackbird chirps on top of a sign at Clinton Trails County Park on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in DeWitt.

The newest major park in the Greater Lansing area is the Clinton Trails County Park, which had a grand opening ceremony earlier this month.

The largely-undeveloped, 67-acre park at 7575 W. Pratt Road in DeWitt includes walking trails and a swimmable sandy beach, a bit of a hike into the park.

There aren't many created features, essentially just the trail, a parking area, portable toilets and the lake.

But the park has plenty of nature and wildlife, from deer to hawks and "you can see just about anything you'd imagine in the wild," said Kyle Thornton, Clinton County Parks and Greenspace coordinator.

Motz County Park and Clinton Lakes County Park

Mason Bailey of St. Johns falls into the water while riding older brother Jon's shoulders Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the swimming area at Motz County Park in Clinton County. They were there with mom Kari and sister Alice and trying to hit the park "at least once a week" in the summertime, according to Kari.

Across the street from each other, the pair of swimmable-beach parks are typically popular, Thornton said.

"There is no gate charge, these are free-of-use facilities," he said. "Whether you are a county resident or not, you can come use our beaches."

Motz, with 42 acres, is at 4630 N. DeWitt Road, in St. Johns, and the 272-acre Clinton Lakes Park is at 4665 N. DeWitt Road in St. Johns.

Motz has more amenities, including flushing toilets in a beach house, while Clinton County Lakes has portable toilets. Both have picnic areas and offer access for fishers as well as hikers and nature lovers.

Leashed dogs are allowed in both parks, although not on the beach areas. There is a dedicated dog-swim area at Little Clinton Lake, inside the Clinton Lakes County Park, with fencing on three sides for the pets.

Eaton County

Crandell Park

The newest Eaton County park, Crandell Park, 3425 E. Clinton Trail in Charlotte, remains largely undeveloped.

It was opened seven years ago, the property used to include a gravel operation that formed the basis of the park's lake, the largest in the county, at just under 160 acres.

There are exceptionally few features at the park: Not even a trash can, so pet waste and picnic napkins will need to be carried out. Fishing is allowed but only as catch-and-release, and only non-motorized watercraft are allowed.

The park could be developed with money from a 2022 voter-approved bond.

Residents can help to plan Crandell Park's future at a workshop-style planning session scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on May 31 at Courthouse Square Museum, 100 W. Lawrence Ave. in Charlotte.

There is no admission fee for Crandell Park. Dogs are allowed on leashes.

Fox Memorial Park

Beachgoers swim and hang out on the beach at Fox Memorial Park in Eaton County, Wednesday, May 27, 2021.

The same May 31 workshop planning session will cover potential changes for Fox Memorial Park, a 100-acre park with a small kidney-shaped lake for swimming along with picnic and hiking areas.

About half of the park, located at 3981 E. Gresham Hwy. in Potterville, remains undeveloped.

There is no admission at Fox Memorial Park. Dogs and alcohol are not allowed.

Lincoln Brick Park and Fitzgerald Park

Some of the 300 million-year-old rock formations, or "ledges" along the banks of the Grand River in Fitzgerald Park, pictured Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Ruins of the kiln building at Lincoln Brick Park on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Grand Ledge.

These two Eaton County parks in Grand Ledge also will have a visioning session starting at 5 p.m. May 30 at the Lincoln Brick Interpretive Center, 13991 Tallman Road in Grand Ledge.

Lincoln Brick Park is a 90-acre park with woodland, meadows and 6,000 feet of river frontage.

Fitzgerald Park, 133 Fitzgerald Park Drive in Grand Ledge, includes pavilions and picnic areas, baseball and softball diamonds, fishing, hiking and a disc golf course.

Subscribe to the Lansing State Journal for six months for $1

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or 517-267-0415

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: What's new at county parks this summer: Trails, boating features and more