What's Cooking: Community meals this week

• Thursday Burger Night, 4 to 8 p.m. May 23, Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 N. Cleveland Ave., Galien. Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

• Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 24, American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincoln Way E., Osceola, 574-674-6712. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering.

• Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. May 24, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14.

• Kitchen Open, 4 to 8 p.m. May 24, American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, 574-289-4459. Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Kitchen Open, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 24 and 8 to 11 a.m. May 26, American Legion Pulaski Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, 574-234-5073. Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies.

• Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., cost: $9-$3, followed by Garden Tractor Pull at noon May 25, Galien American Legion, 402 N. Cleveland Ave., Galien. Food for sale during the pull, bring your own chair.

• Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon May 26, Sister Lakes Lions Club, 66991 95th Ave., Dowagiac. Cost: adults, $10; children (ages 5 to 12), $5; 4 and under, free. Register at sllionsclub.wixsite.com/lions.

• Nelson’s Port-a-Pit Chicken, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1, hosted by Michiana Corvette Club in parking lot of Between the Buns, 1720 Lincoln Way W., Osceola. Cost: Chicken halves, $9; pit-tatoes, $5. Portion of proceeds to benefit Toys for Tots, Camp Millhouse, and Indiana Region Scholarship Fund.

