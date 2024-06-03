What's Cooking: Community meals this week

Enjoy a variety of food trucks on Munchie Mondays in Buchanan.

• Thursday Burger Night, 4 to 8 p.m. June 6, Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 N. Cleveland Ave., Galien. Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

• Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. June 7, Knights of Columbus, 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, 574-291-2740. All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available.

• Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 7, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14.

• Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 7, American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincoln Way E., Osceola, 574-674-6712. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering.

• Kitchen Open, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 7 and 8 to 11 a.m. June 9, American Legion Pulaski Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, 574-234-5073. Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies.

• Kitchen Open, 4 to 8 p.m. June 7, American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, 574-289-4459. Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Middle of the Road from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Polish Buffet, 5 to 7 p.m. June 7, MR Falcons, 3212 Keller St., South Bend. Cost: $17. Must have minimum of 50 advance tickets sold by June 5, 574-288-1090 or 574-904-4644. Carryout available.

• Fish and Chicken Strip Fry, 5 to 8 p.m. June 8, Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 N. Cleveland Ave., Galien. All you can eat fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, coffee. Cost: adults/carryout, $14; children (ages 10 and younger), $7. Eat-in or carryout. Live music featuring The Hillsiders. There will also be a bake sale. Starting at 4 p.m. call 269-545-8280 for carryout, pick up starting at 5 p.m.

• Munchie Mondays, lunch and dinner, June 10, Food Truck Alley on Days Avenue, Buchanan. Enjoy tacos, soul food, BBQ, Venezuelan, pretzels, smothered fries, burgers, root beer floats, elephant ears, cupcakes, and pizza. Every Monday through Aug. 26.

• Steak & Suds, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 11, Berrien County Sportsman’s Club, 2985 Linco Road, Berrien Springs. Sponsored by Michigan State University Berrien Spartans alumni club. Zeke the Wonder Dog, food, fellowship. Cost: $40. Tickets purchased at https://SNS24.eventbrite.com until June 5. No tickets available at door. All are invited, alumni or not.

• Wine Walk, 5 to 9 p.m. June 12, downtown South Bend. Enjoy 3 wine samples and light food serving at each location. Receive souvenir tasting glass to use. For tickets and more information go to eatdrinkdtsb.com/June-ww-2024.

