What's the cheapest state to buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks? See where Delaware ranks

Love cheap Starbucks coffee? Then Delaware is the state to buy it in.

A recent study found the Delaware is one of the cheapest states in the U.S. to get a Starbucks coffee.

Research conducted by the price-monitoring website Pricelisto looked at the price of a coffee from the popular franchise to find which states were the most expensive and the cheapest on average.

The study noted that prices may differ due to states having higher sales taxes or additional levies on certain goods, which can affect the final price consumers pay for coffee.

Another factor was cost of living, with states like California and New York having higher prices for goods and services, including coffee.

Here's the list of least to most expensive and where Delaware ranks:

Least expensive states to buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks

On average, the most affordable state to get a Starbucks coffee is Maine where it is $4.44 per cup. Here's a look at the other cheapest states:

Maine: $4.44 Maryland: $4.47 Virginia: $4.63 Delaware: $4.64 Georgia: $4.68 Kentucky: $4.70 Ohio: $4.73 Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts: $4.75 New Jersey: $4.77 Indiana, Washington: $4.78

Most expensive states to buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks

On average, the least affordable state to get a Starbucks coffee is Vermont where it is $5.73 per cup. Here's a look at the other most expensive states:

Vermont: $5.73 Wyoming: $5.32 South Dakota: $5.27 Arkansas: $5.24 New York: $5.22 Washington, D.C.: $5.20 Oklahoma: $5.16 Arizona: $5.15 Idaho: $5.13 Alaska: $5.12

Where other states rank

Hawaii: $4.79

North Dakota: $4.79

Rhode Island: $4.82

North Carolina: $4.83

Utah: $4.84

Texas: $4.85

West Virginia: $4.87

Mississippi: $4.88

Tennessee: $4.92

Colorado: $4.92

Minnesota: $4.93

New Hampshire: $4.94

Oregon: $4.95

Michigan: $4.95

Louisiana: $4.96

Missouri: $4.96

Nevada: $4.97

South Carolina: $4.98

Kansas: $4.98

Pennsylvania: $4.98

Montana: $4.99

Illinois: $4.99

New Mexico: $5

Iowa: $5

Florida: $5.06

Nebraska: $5.07

California: $5.07

Wisconsin: $5.07

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What's the cheapest state to buy Starbucks? See where Delaware ranks