What's the best temperature to set thermostat to in the Hudson Valley and see lower bills?

A hotter than normal summer may cost more in your electric bill. Here's some ways you can keep your house cool and utility bills cooler in the Lower Hudson Valley for the summer.

The U.S. Department of Energy says that the smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperature, the lower the cost of the utility bill will be.

It said people can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling just by keeping their homes warmer by 7 to 10°F from its normal setting when the house is not in use, setting the thermostat to four degrees warmer when sleeping and setting the thermostat to as high as comfortable when people are awake and active in the house.

What temperature to set your thermostat to can vary by location.

Related: Heat advisory issued for Hudson Valley: What to expect during the heat wave this week

What temperature should I set my thermostat to?

However, Energy Star says the recommended temperature to set thermostats across the country is 78°F when people are inside.

"A higher interior temperature will slow the flow of heat into your house, saving energy on air conditioning," the Department of Energy said.

However, that method may not work for everyone, especially if there are older people living in a home, how much a current utility bill is and what other cooling methods exist in the house.

A 2021 survey from Consumer Reports said the median temperature for central air units across the country was 72 degrees. All the survey responses indicated thermostat temperatures lower than 76 degrees.

The Department of Energy said setting a thermostat to a temperature colder than normal doesn't cool a house or structure any faster and could run up a bill more than necessary.

What are the average temperatures in the Lower Hudson Valley?

According to the National Weather Service, average temperatures in the summer months for the Lower Hudson Valley range from 68 degrees to 74 degrees since 2000. Maximum average temperatures tend to reach around 71 degrees in June, 77 degrees in July and 76 degrees in August.

Minimum average temperatures during summer nights are significantly cooler, which means opening up windows overnight could help reduce the temperature of your house overnight. Minimum temperatures for the Lower Hudson Valley have averaged around 65 degrees in June, 69 degrees in July and 70 degrees since 2000.

This summer overall, however, meteorologists predict average temperatures in the state will warm by 2 to 3 degrees. AccuWeather forecaster Paul Pastelok said New York City and the surrounding areas could see twice as many 90-degree days than in 2023, which had 12.

Energy-saving tips for staying cool

Since the region is expecting a hotter than normal summer, making your air conditioner work overtime may not be the most cost-effective option to keep cool this summer. Energy Star recommends the following energy-saving tips for keeping your space cool:

Ceiling fans can move the cool air around the room and create a breeze in the summer. Energy Star says if you raise your thermostat by only two degrees and use a fan, you can lower air conditioning costs by up to 14%.

Check and change your air filters every month. A dirty air filter will slow down air flow and make the system work harder to cool things down. A clean filter will also prevent dust and dirt build up from damaging your HVAC system, which could to expensive maintenance.

Energy Star said adding good insulation and sealing air leaks around a house, especially in an attic, can save up to $190 on energy bills a year.

Covering windows with blinds and curtains can reduce solar heat from between 33% to 60%, depending on the thickness of the curtain.

Avoid putting lamps and other heat emitting electronics near thermostats, as they can detect the heat they generate and could run longer than necessary.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: What should thermostat temperatures in the Hudson Valley NY be set at?