What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat in Arizona?

It doesn't come as a surprise that for many living in the hottest large city in the U.S., air conditioning is not so much of a luxury as it is a necessity.

As Phoenix's temperatures rise, many people become more reliant on air conditioning. But to stay cool and avoid paying a hefty energy bill, you may wonder at what temperature you should set your cooling device.

Here's everything you need to know about how to determine an ideal temperature you set your AC and how you can save some energy in the process of adjusting your thermostat.

What temperature should I set my AC to in Phoenix?

The truth is there isn't a magic number. It's a decision you may want to make based on:

What feels comfortable to you and the other people in your household.

The health conditions of people in your household.

How well your home is insulated and otherwise protected against heat.

What other cooling methods you use (floor fans, ceiling fans, closed curtains/shades, etc.).

How much you're willing to pay on your electric bill.

Caring for your plants in extreme heat: When to water, how to prevent sunburn

Brianna Callaway, a spokesperson with Valley Services, a Phoenix-based HVAC repair company, said residents should be able to set their AC at the temperature they feel most comfortable with. Yet, she recommended residents keep it set at the same temperature when they are at home, and move it up or down as little as they can.

"I would say most people like to keep it around 75 degrees," Callaway said. "When you're gone, you could leave it around 79 or 80, but if you're at home, we recommend keeping it at the same temperature."

If you want to turn your AC down by one or two degrees on a particularly hot afternoon, it won't hurt, Callaway said. However, keeping your AC at the same temperature will help you save energy during the hot summer months in Arizona.

How can I conserve energy when my AC runs all day?

Callaway said using fiberglass filters and changing them every three to four weeks can help the AC run better and save energy.

Dana Marie Kennedy, Arizona director of the American Association of Retired Persons, also gave out some tips to save energy during the summer:

Close your blinds before leaving home during the day.

Turn on your fans to help circulate the air.

Wear light clothing to stay cool.

Limit the use of high‐energy appliances during peak hours.

Switch off lights and unplug appliances when not in use.

If possible, invest in smart thermostats and energy‐efficient appliances.

Reach the reporter at laura.sepulveda@gannett.com or on Twitter at @lauradaniella_s.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What temperature should I set my AC to in Phoenix?