What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat? Here are some tips

It's about to get hot. Like really, really hot.

And as the temperatures rise this week, that means air conditioners will be taxed to the limits.

It also will mean soaring electric bills, along with potential costly AC repair bills.

The National Weather Service says a heat wave will impact northern Ohio this week.

The National Weather Service says daily high temperatures will be well into the 90s − with real-feel temperatures of more than 100 degrees − all of this week and into the next week

Experts say there are some things you can do to minimize your financial discomfort and also help your air conditioner keep the house cool.

And you might even help the power companies ensure there's enough electricity for everyone.

Lose power?: Heat wave in the forecast for Ohio. Here's what to do if you lose AC in a power outage

What temperature should my thermostat be during the heat wave?

The age old adage is that thermostats should be set at 78 in summer.

The government came up with this number to help shave energy consumption.

But just like everything in life, there's no one size fits all.

For some folks − particularly those with health concerns − 78 degrees may be too warm or even too chilly.

The overall best advice is to find a temperature that's most comfortable for everyone in the household.

But during an unusual string of particularly warm days like this week, experts suggest that you consider raising the thermostat a couple of degrees to help lessen the burden on your air conditioning unit and the anticipated stress on the electric grid in Ohio.

Investing in smart thermostats and energy‐efficient appliances can help save money.

FirstEnergy says for every degree a customer increases the temperature in their home results in about a 3% reduction in energy consumption over the summer.

AC maker Carrier suggests raising the temperature when you are not home to help trim your electric bill and also save your cooling system from working while you are away.

To find the so-called sweet spot temperature-wise, Carrier suggests trying the government's recommended 78 degrees.

If that's too hot, adjust the temperature by a degree or two at a time until you find a setting that comfortable for everyone.

"Setting your air conditioning to 72°F is generally considered a comfortable indoor temperature for many people," Carrier says. "It strikes a good balance between comfort and energy efficiency, making it a popular choice for residential settings."

Should I turn my air conditioner off at night?

Experts say the answer is yes. And no.

During a typical summer week (if there is such a thing anymore), a temptation would be to turn off the AC at night, open the windows and let the cool night air chill and refresh the home.

But during a heat wave − like what is expected this week in Ohio − where the daily highs will be in the 90s and overnight lows in the 70s, the house may not cool off as much and humidity will settle into everything from the carpet to the furniture.

Heat stroke prevention: It's about to get hot in Ohio. How to prevent heat stroke, heat exhaustion

Since the anticipated overnight lows may still be uncomfortable for some, the benefit of opening the windows doesn't necessarily outweigh the energy and time it will take for your AC to once again remove the humidity from the home and cool it back down.

The Cleveland Clinic says the recommended thermostat setting for nighttime is between 60 and 67 degrees.

But if you are looking to save money and trim the electric bill, Carrier suggests instead of turning the AC off at night adjust the temperature several degrees higher − by about 7 to 10 degrees − with a programmable thermostat.

"Making this simple adjustment you can potentially save as much as 10% on your energy bill," Carrier suggests. "Completely shutting down the system might actually cost you money due to the extra energy it takes to cool your home back down to your comfort zone."

And another mistake homeowners make is radically lowering the temperature on the thermostat.

"A habit to avoid when looking for the best temperature for AC settings is setting the thermostat on a colder setting to cool the home down more quickly after you’ve been away," Carrier says. "Your air conditioner will not cool any faster – it will cool at the same rate, but will run longer until it reaches the lower temperature."

Carrier Infinity Air Conditioner.

What can I do to help ensure my AC survives the heat wave?

A heat wave can be stressful on everyone and particularly for an air conditioning unit.

FirstEnergy says regular maintenance is necessary to ensure your AC is running efficiently and not about to break down.

They suggest the following tips:

Check air filters: Filters should be replaced a minimum of every three months. Dirty filters force your cooling system to work even harder, using more energy in the process. Invest in a smart thermostat: A programmable thermostat can automatically adjust the temperature in your home based on a set schedule. Increasing the temperature while you’re away can help reduce your energy use. Use blinds, drapes or window covers: Direct sunlight will warm up your home. Close drapes or blinds on windows facing the sun to prevent direct radiant heating from impacting interior temperatures. Minimize heat in the home: Avoid using heat-producing appliances during the hottest times of the day, which can make your AC work harder. Take advantage of your outdoor grill instead of the stove or oven and use other appliances during the early morning or evening hours. Set fans counterclockwise: This creates a downdraft that pushes cool air down. Be sure to turn fans off when you leave the room – fans cool people, not rooms. Use ventilation strategies: Bathrooms and laundry rooms are great spots for ventilation fans to help remove heat and humidity. Just be sure they are pointed to the outside. Weatherproof your home: Look around for any openings or cracks around doors and windows. Caulk, weatherstrip or seal any areas that could be letting in hot air. Close up unused rooms: Close cooling vents and turn off window air conditioners in unused rooms. Keep doors to unused rooms closed. Stock your fridge: Keep refrigerators and freezers as full as possible. Frozen or cold items in the refrigerator help keep other items cool, reducing the amount of work the refrigerator must do to maintain a lower temperature.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat?