What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat in New York?

The summer forecast for New York calls for warmer than average temperatures, which can mean higher than typical utility bills for Rochesterians.

What temperature should you set your thermostat to? And what can you do to help keep your living space cool during the summer heat? We have some tips and tricks detailed below.

What temperature should I set my air conditioning at in a NY summer?

The federal Department of Energy recommends setting the temperature to what you find comfortable and provides humidity control, though highlights the fact that the smaller the difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower the overall cooling bill will be.

Other factors to consider include any health conditions of people in the household, how much you are willing to pay for your electric bill and what other cooling methods, such as a fan, you’re using.

Instead of making a temperature recommendation, the Department of Energy does recommend setting the temperature 4 degrees warmer when sleeping and 7 degrees warmer when away from home.

Utility costs continue to be a concern for New Yorkers, especially as the summer hits.

Rochester Electric and Gas recommends setting your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, as each degree above 75 degrees saves 3% of energy on cooling. A higher internal temperature actually slows heat flowing into your living space, so it saves additional money on air conditioning.

A Consumer Reports survey from 2021 found people with central air conditioning set it to a median temperature of 72 degrees, considerably cooler than the energy-saving recommendation. None of the survey respondents selected a temperature warmer than 76 degrees.

More: How hot will summer be in New York? Here's what AccuWeather predicts

Can you open your windows overnight to cool down your home?

Rochester has averaged a high temperature in the 80s for July (81.8 degrees) and August (80.3 degrees) since 2000, which is a generally uncomfortable temperature for most people. Even June (77.2 degrees) reaches a relatively toasty average temperature, which prompts many to cool their home.

Luckily the overnight lows are moderate over the same months, with a mean low temperature of 45 degrees in June, 51 degrees in July and 50 degrees in August. So there can be nights when opening up the windows provides relief from stuffy daytime air.

More: National Weather Service and CDC introduce new tool to gauge heat-related risks

Summer nights are getting warmer, however, based on an analysis of average summer minimum temperatures from 1970 to 2022 by Climate Central. Rochester’s average low temperature in the summer has increased by 2.4 degrees across the 52-year range.

Warmer overnight lows can make it harder to cool off from a hot day and the impact can be exacerbated by urban heat islands and in low-income neighborhoods.

How can I keep my air conditioning bills affordable?

While most people want to keep the temperature in the home comfortable during the summer heat, it doesn’t have to be done by running the air conditioning around the clock.

Here are some tips for keeping your dwelling cool aside from your air conditioner:

Using a ceiling fan can make temperatures more comfortable while using minimal energy. Raising the thermostat 2 degrees and using a ceiling fan can lower air conditioning costs by up to 14%, according to Energy Star. Just don’t run the fan when you’re not in the room.

A programmable thermostat can help prevent extra energy usage during hours you’re not home. RG&E offers a $70 discount on eligible smart thermostats when you sign up for its Smart Savings Rewards program. The discount does allow RG&E to make “brief, limited” adjustments to the thermostat when electricity demand is at peak.

Covering your windows with blinds and curtains can also help keep your home or apartment cooler during the summer by blocking out solar energy. Tightly installed cellular shades can reduce solar heat by up to 60%, according to the Department of Energy. Curtains with white-plastic backings can reduce heat gain during the summer by 33%.

Avoid placing lamps or large electronics near your air conditioning thermostat, as it can detect the heat from those appliances and run longer than necessary, according to the Department of Energy.

— Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle and held a hummingbird in his hand when helping to band birds as a kid. An RIT graduate, he returned to Rochester after working around the state and in Utah. Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: What's the best temperature to set your AC thermostat in New York?