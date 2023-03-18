Price drop! This stellar cordless vac is a steal at $110

It might still be chilly outside, but spring cleaning is just around the corner — and if you're anything like me, it'll sneak up on you when you least expect it. Why not get ahead of it this year with this 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vac from the folks at Whall, which is an extra $40 off with the on-page coupon. So do yourself a favor, it'll take just a minute: Click on this baby, stat.

whall Whall Cordless 250W Brushless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $110 $160 Save $50 with $40 coupon Numbers don't lie, so get a load of these: 250-watt brushless motor, 22 kPa suction, 53 mins runtime on a single charge, 8-cell battery, 3 suction modes, and 4-layer filtration system. $110 at Amazon

Here's a case of "less" is more, as in "cordless" and "brushless," the former making this model easily navigable in and out of corners, deep inside closets and lickety-split on stairways; the latter providing for quiet, smooth operation and allowing your to clean your floors without aggravating your family members who are trying to read or get their binge-watch on.

And when you're done sucking up the schmutz, you'll stay done: Its cyclone tech and four-layer, high-density filtration system will get rid of 99.9% of the finest dust and particles. Which means that not only is it keeping your floors pristine, it's helping to keep the very air you breathe impurity-free. (And, oh yeah: This amazing deal also includes an extra filter, so there!)

Get Whall-to-Whall cleaning power with this dynamite cordless vac. (Photo: Amazon)

But don't believe us; let's go to the testimonials....

"Better than my Roomba," boasts this happy homemaker. "This stick vacuum should be renamed to the Swivel Master 3000.... It’s awesome! It moves around my dining table like a truffle pig in spring.... I love how you can just grab it quick and clean up the five million crumbs my kids leave behind after every meal. I can finally vacuum the stairs every other day with ease. It’s light, it’s easy, you only need medium speed to pick up most stuff."

"This vacuum is like, AMAZING," raved this shopper. "We had a $200+ vacuum that literally broke two months in, and then didn’t have replacement parts available, so we had to find and buy a whole new vacuum. I was wary since this one isn’t a name brand but BUY IT. We set it up in under 10 minutes, it came charged, and we vacuumed our entire apartment and FILLED this vacuum. And we’re clean people." [Well, you are now...]

Dirt, dust and dander travel, you know — why shouldn't your vac? That's what this reviewer discovered: "We camp a lot in our 30' camper, so I plan on bringing this along to replace our Bissell Featherweight Stick, which didn't always get all the dog hair. I also used this for cleaning my car, and the attachments are amazing for getting all the nooks and crannies. I've been using it a month now and it's literally changed our lives."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

