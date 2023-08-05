Thousands of Amazon shoppers love how universally flattering this $1 lipstick is

There’s nothing we love more than a universally flattering lipstick that looks good on all skin tones. And if you can find one that’s ultra-affordable? Even better! Luckily for you (and your wallet!), over 2,000 Amazon shoppers seem to have discovered a lipstick that ticks all those boxes and then some. Enter the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick, which can be yours for a mere $1 — yes you read that right, the top-selling lippie is just a buck!

While there are 14 other colors to choose from, shoppers seem to love the Dark Pink Frost shade the most, as it’s universally flattering. “Got them for my group of girls to wear for [a] performance and this color looks good on everyone. Good deal for the price,” raved one. Plus, the color is buildable, so you can reapply as needed until you find the coverage you crave.

Besides providing a rich color that boosts your natural lip hue, the popular lipstick is also infused with vitamins A & E, macadamia nut oil and aloe vera, making it super hydrating for your lips. Perhaps best of all, all the lipsticks are cruelty-free, so you can feel good about your purchase.

A popular lipstick that's only a $1?

One reviewer called it a “natural subtle shade,” before adding “I have been looking for a replacement of the Covergirl lipstick shades that disappeared years ago and this has been perfect. It’s a mauve pink that’s natural, very moisturizing and blends well with many makeup looks. I have an olive complexion and this shade is flattering.”

Others were shocked by how high-quality lipstick is despite its dirt cheap price. “For such a low-priced lipstick this was a surprisingly good quality lipstick. Such a beautiful color and nice soft consistency of actual lipstick” wrote one.

“You don’t have to pay a lot of money to get a quality lip product. The color is beautiful and goes on as smoothly as my more expensive brands. I could not be happier,” added a third customer.

It’s rare to see reviews this good, especially for a popular beauty product that is so affordable, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out quickly. Stock up on your favorite shades while you still can.

