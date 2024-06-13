Westminster Dog Show returning to Madison Square Garden in 2025

The 149th annual Westminster Dog Show will take place at Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2020, the Westminster Kennel Club announced Wednesday.

It marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship between MSG and the Kennel Club, and will set the stage for the “Best in Show” judging on Feb. 10 and 11, 2025.

“We’re excited to announce @TheGarden will become the stage again for the 149th WKC Dog Show presented by Purina @ProPlan,” the organization wrote on social media. “The show kicks off at the @javitscenter on 2/8 and in the AM on 2/10-11, then celebrate our return to MSG for all PM events on 2/10-11.”

The show had been temporarily relocated to Tarrytown and Flushing, Queens in recent years, reportedly due to the pandemic.

In a press release, President of the Westminster Kennel Club Dr. Donald Sturz expressed excitement for the event’s return to “the place where it all began.”

In 1877, the first-ever Westminster Dog Show was held in the open-air arena that was at the time called Gilmore’s Garden (renamed Madison Square Garden two years later).

“As Westminster approaches its 150th anniversary in 2026, we could not be more excited to welcome our celebration of the world’s top canines, as well as our incredible fan base, back to this global stage,” Sturz added in his statement.

Additional events are also scheduled to take place at the Jacob K. Javits Center on Feb. 8, 2025.