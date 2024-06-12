Westminster Dog Show coming back to tri-state area with events at MSG

For the first time since 2020, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will return to its traditional home at Madison Square Garden. The 149th annual event will take place in February 2025, rekindling a long-standing relationship with the iconic venue.

The Westminster Dog Show, one of the most prestigious canine competitions in the world, will feature several events at Madison Square Garden, including the highly anticipated "Best in Show" judging on Feb. 10 and 11. The return to MSG marks a significant milestone as the show has been held in Tarrytown and Flushing, Queens, over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As Westminster approaches its 150th anniversary in 2026, we could not be more excited to welcome our celebration of the world's top canines, as well as our incredible fan base, back to this global stage and to two prominent New York City event venues, including the place where it all began, Madison Square Garden," Dr. Donald Sturz, President of the Westminster Kennel Club, said in a press release.

The show will kick off on Feb. 8 at the Jacob K. Javits Center, where a variety of events will take place, showcasing the diversity and talent of the competing dogs.

The Westminster Dog Show has a storied history, with its first-ever event held in 1877 at the then-Gilmore Garden, now known as Madison Square Garden. Over the years, the show has become a beloved fixture in the dog show circuit, drawing participants and spectators from around the globe.

For more information on the event and ticket details, visit the Westminster Kennel Club's official website.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show coming to New York