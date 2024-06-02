Westlake residents celebrate growing sense of community at neighborhood festival

Steven and Brooke Robertson at Westlake Fest on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The Robertsons were early arrivals to Palm Beach County's newest city.

WESTLAKE — Steven and Brooke Robertson were two of Westlake’s first residents, moving from West Palm Beach into the county’s newest city nearly six years ago. And they have no regrets.

They and their two children, along with hundreds of other residents, enjoyed a communitywide party Saturday called Westlake Fest, which was held to celebrate the city's growing population and showcase the commercial developments rising along Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

The free event was held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Town Center Parkway. It featured accordionist and vocalist Dwayne Dopsie and his New Orleans band, the Zydeco Hellraisers. Dopsie is known for his Grammy-nominated album "Top of The Mountain" and his energetic live shows. He recently performed with the Rolling Stones at this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

There were a number of booths set aside for kids, including one that featured face painting.

“You can’t beat this,” said Steven Robertson. “It is all part of a real sense of community that has developed."

More: How Westlake is growing: Festival on Saturday is city's first party since before COVID

Minto Communities has built most of the homes at Westlake. According to the latest census figures, Westlake is home to more than 7,400 people, seven times the population in 2020. It is growing at a rate of 27% annually, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

This year alone, more than 3,000 families moved into new homes, said John Carter, a senior vice president with Minto. Carter said that about 80% of the homes are occupied by families.

The Robertsons are happy with the growth.

“We loved it from the beginning, but as more and more people move in, you make more and more friends," Steven Robertson said. "Every new family that comes in is welcomed. This is a very family-oriented community, which is what we wanted. We all have a similar desire to create the community we desire for the future.”

The Robertsons were here before the conveniences arrived. But now, the county tax collector has an office, Publix opened a year ago, and the city also now has a church.

And there is more coming: a Starbucks, KFC and a Taco Bell. Westlake is approved for more than 2 million square feet of commercial space, and about 630,000 square feet has been permitted.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBC's newest city marks growth of community with Westlake Fest