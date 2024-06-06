Western Riverwalk expands Tuscaloosa's crown jewel

The newly opened Western Riverwalk expands the crown jewel of the Tuscaloosa riverfront, connecting Parker-Haun Park beside the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater with the Oliver Dam Playground.

The Rev. Matthew Wilson, who represents District 1 on the City Council, said in a news release from the City of Tuscaloosa, “From walking and jogging, to picnics and families coming to sit down with their children, these are endless possibilities.”

The extension of the Riverwalk features beautiful views of the Black Warrior River, park benches, picnic tables, security cameras, emergency phones, lighting and an expansive park that is larger than a comparable public use area at Manderson Landing.

The only blight in this extension is about a quarter-mile section from the end of the paved trail that begins at Oliver Dam Playground but stops short of the amphitheater.

For patrons parked at the amphitheater, the trail is uncertain with no signage to indicate how to access the new trail. There is an unpaved section beginning at the railroad bridge that proceeds through a parking area used by Tuscaloosa police then along a crushed gravel section that goes beside the railroad tracks before joining the finished section leading to Parker-Hahn Park.

Richard Rush, spokesman for the City of Tuscaloosa, said in an email that the city is working with the railroad to finish the trail. Final permission is required from the railroad for the city to complete the unfinished section. Rush said signage for the amphitheater end of the trail is already in the works. The unfinished portion of the trail is covered by lights and cameras but has given trail users pause.

Craig King, who was riding his bike on the Riverwalk, said he was confused by the lack of an apparent connection from the amphitheater.

"I really wanted to see this new section, but I didn't know how to get to it. I was parked at the amphitheater and I had to ask around before someone explained it to me," King said.

Other than the single unfinished portion, the trail adds a great deal to the Riverwalk. At the Oliver Dam Playground, there is new playground equipment for children. The trail runs beside the old country club golf course and along the river. There is ample parking at the Oliver Dam Playground, the amphitheater or at other access points along the Riverwalk.

“To see the Riverwalk transform into what it is now, from how it used to be, means so much. Thank you to all current and former councilor members, because we all had a part to play and a say to give in this decision," said Raevan Howard, who represents District 2 on the City Council.

The Riverwalk’s first phase broke ground in 2002. Initially, the Riverwalk extended from Capitol Park on Nick's Kids Avenue to areas just west of the University of Alabama’s Park at Manderson Landing near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane.

In 2022, the Randall Family Park and Trailhead extended the Riverwalk northward.

The Western Riverwalk officially opened on May 2. City officials in the past have said the western expansion is expected foster an overall investment of up to $20.5 million in the area.

Funding for the Riverwalk and its extensions has come from a combination of public and private sources, including federal grants, proceeds from the city's Elevate Tuscaloosa sales tax increase and donations.

