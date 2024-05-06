West Wichita’s newest cafe and coffee shop opened over the weekend

Wichita’s newest coffee shop and cafe opened over the weekend near Central and Tyler.

Eddie’s Cafe has taken over the space at 8643 W. Central where Carpe Diem Cafe operated and employed people with special needs until last fall. It opened on Saturday serving a menu that includes coffee and espresso drinks, tea drinks and “refreshers,” frozen coffee and breakfast items including waffles, biscuits and gravy, bagels, cinnamon rolls and more.

Here’s the menu:

The menu for the new Eddie’s Cafe at 8643 W. Central

The cafe is owned by Ashlea and Andy Pfannenstiel, whose 4-year-old son Eddie has a rare condition called Creatine Transporter Deficiency, which affects brain development and causes intellectual disabilities, developmental delays and seizures. They named the cafe for him.

The Pfannenstiels both grew up in Wichita, but because of Andy’s career with the Marines, they spent 16 years living all over the country. Two years ago, they were living in Florida when they visited a coffee shop just like Carpe Diem Cafe, where people with special needs had jobs. They loved the idea and decided they’d like to replicate it someday.

When they saw that Carpe Diem Cafe owner Perry Warden was trying to sell his cafe, they decided that “someday” was now. They plan to have at least half their staff consist of people with special needs.

The cafe is in a strip center that’s sort of hidden behind the Intrust Bank near the southwest corner of Central and Tyler. It’s set up for dine-in, carryout and mobile pickup. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily except Tuesdays, when it’s closed.