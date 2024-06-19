West Virginia residents can ride on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails for free on West Virginia Day

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A special opportunity will be available for West Virginia residents who want to hit the Hatfield-McCoy Trails on West Virginia Day.

On West Virginia Day on Thursday, June 20, 2024, residents of West Virginia will be able to ride on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails for free.

West Virginia residents will be able to get West Virginia Day Trail passes at the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Welcome Center, Country Roads Visitor Center, and any Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailhead location, as long as they show a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued I.D.

This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support to the residents of West Virginia. We hope folks will get outside, explore in the mountains and visit an ATV-friendly town along the way! Chris Zeto | Marketing Manager

Officials with the Hatfield-McCoy Trails remind all riders out on the trails that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers will be out and checking for rider permits, and that Hatfield-McCoy Trails regulations apply to all riders.

West Virginia Day passes are only valid on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and are not available at local retailers.

Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailheads & facilities with available West Virginia Day passes include:

Bearwallow Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Buffalo Mountain Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Cabwaylingo Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Country Roads Visitors Center – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Devil Anse Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Ivy Branch Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Pinnacle Creek Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Pocahontas Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Rockhouse Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Warrior Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

All Hatfield-McCoy Trails Rules and Regulations will apply.

