West Texas Food Bank combats summer hunger with expanded food service sites
May 29—The West Texas Food Bank is pleased to announce its Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to address summer hunger in the community. With schools out for the summer, many children who rely on school meals face a heightened risk of food insecurity. To combat this, the West Texas Food Bank has established multiple SFSP sites to provide nutritious meals and snacks to children during the summer months.
SFSP Sites and Details:
Lamesa
— Where: Lamesa Boys and Girls Club, 400 N 7th Street
— When: June 3 — July 26 (Monday-Friday, closed July 4-5)
— Meals: Lunch (noon-1 p.m.) and Snack (4-5 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Ali Guel, [email protected], (432) 872-3164
Midland
— Where: Boys & Girls Club — Halff Park Club, 110 E New Jersey Avenue
— When: June 3 — July 31 (Monday-Friday, closed June 17 and July 4-5)
— Meals: Lunch (11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.), Snack (3-4 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Rachel Ledesma, [email protected], (432) 683-5297
------
— Where: Boys & Girls Club — Taylor Park Club, 1321 S Goode St.
— When: June 3 — July 31 (Monday-Friday, closed June 17 and July 4-5)
— Meals: Lunch (11 a.m. — 1 p.m.), Snack (3-4 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Michael Jasso, [email protected], (432) 683-0050
------
— Where: Midland Downtown Library, 301 W Missouri Ave.
— When: June 3 — August 2 (Monday-Friday, closed July 4)
— Meals: Lunch (noon-1 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Julie Pearson, [email protected], (432) 742-7439
------
— Where: Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane
— When: June 6 — July 25 (Monday-Thursday, closed July 4)
— Meals: Lunch (11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.), Snack (2:45-3:15 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Ricky Fleckenstein, [email protected], (432) 682-9701
Odessa
— Where: Black Cultural Council of Odessa Office, 1020 E Murphy St.
— When: June 3 — July 25 (Tuesday-Thursday, closed June 18-23 and July 4)
— Meals: Lunch (11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Tommie Haynes, [email protected], (432) 853-1344
------
— Where: Boys & Girls Club — Headlee, 1476 N Knox
— When: June 3 — July 31 (Monday-Friday, closed June 17 and July 4-5)
— Meals: Lunch (11 a.m. — noon), Snack (2-3 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Audrianna Hinojosa, [email protected], (432) 558-6349
------
— Where: Eighty Seventh Apartments, 8640 Hunter Miller Way
— When: June 10 — August 1 (Monday-Thursday, closed June 19 and July 4)
— Meals: Lunch (11 a.m. — noon)
— Site Supervisor: Victoria Ringener, [email protected], (432) 272-6495
------
— Where: First Presbyterian Church Odessa, 1401 N Sam Houston
— When: June 4 — July 25 (Tuesday-Thursday, closed July 4)
— Meals: Lunch (12:30-1:30 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Cambri Allison, [email protected], (432) 337-3526
------
— Where: 3rd Edition Apartments, 1201 N Whitaker Avenue
— When: June 3 — August 6 (Monday-Friday, closed June 19 and July 4)
— Meals: Lunch (12:30-1:30 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Sondra Whiteside, [email protected], (432) 331-1516
------
— Where: Boys & Girls Club — Wilkerson, 800 E. 13th St.
— When: June 3 — July 31 (Monday-Friday, closed June 17 and July 4-5)
— Meals: Lunch (11 a.m. — 1 p.m.), Snack (3-4 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Bailey Gonzales, [email protected], (432) 337-8380
------
— Where: Woodson Boys and Girls Club, 1037 E Murphy St.
— When: June 3 — July 31 (Monday-Friday, closed June 17 and July 4-5)
— Meals: Lunch (noon — 1 p.m.), Snack (3-4 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Bill Baty, [email protected], (432) 332-7891
------
— Where: Vera in Odessa, 8401 TX-191
— When: June 3 — August 1 (Monday-Thursday, closed July 4)
— Meals: Snack (1-2 p.m.)
— Site Supervisor: Lisa Robles, [email protected], (432) 201-5770