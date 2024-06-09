West Pittston parking lot filled for ‘Vettes for Vets’

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What a day for a car show, and 28/22 News tracked down one in the Wyoming Valley which had a patriotic purpose.

The parking lot at Agolino’s restaurant in West Pittston was filled to capacity with corvettes for an event called ‘Vettes for Vets’.

Organizers actually had to use a side parking lot and the street to accommodate all of the roughly six dozen corvettes registered.

Corvette owners paid $10 each to display their sporty rides.

Donated food and entertainment also helped raise funds for the 1st Lieutenant Jeffrey Deprimo American Legion Post 542.

“It’s a good community event and you get families coming out just for the food, to see the cars,” said First Lieutenant Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion Post 542 Commander Ron Gitkos.

“Just fantastic people, fantastic cars. It’s hard to believe that during the winter you don’t see one. Come summertime, you see them from ’53 up to the present. It’s just a great bunch of people,” said participant and veteran Charles Pagano from Dickson City.

The post commander says money raised will support the American Legion in West Pittston.

Any leftover fund will benefit local vets, community groups, and food pantries.

