We're settling the debate, Florida: At what temperature do you set your AC thermostat?

Florida is still firing up the heat this year, with 11 Florida cities breaking their own heat records last month. A heat wave coming to the Midwest and Northeast this week won't affect us much, although it's expected to be the hottest for those areas in years, but most of Florida will be back to temps in the 90s and above by next week.

But it brings up the age-old question that ruins relationships, destroys friendships and threatens marriages: what temperature do you set your air conditioner thermostat at?

Let's settle this once and for all.

Can't see the poll? Follow the link to vote.

What temperature should I set my a/c on in a Florida summer?

There isn't a magic number that everyone should use. It's a decision you make based on:

What feels comfortable to you and the other people in your household

The health conditions of people in your household

How well your home is insulated and otherwise protected against heat

What other cooling methods you use (floor fans, ceiling fans, closed curtains/shades, etc.)

How much you're willing to pay on your electric bill

78 degrees is the most common recommendation and when the media and electric utility companies promote it they often refer to ENERGY STAR, a program run by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy that has become synonymous with energy-efficient appliances. Except that ENERGY STAR never said it.

“ENERGY STAR does not assert that any particular temperature setting is good for households,” the EPA said in an email to The Palm Beach Post.

So set your thermostat to the highest temperature you can remain comfortable in and can afford, and look for other ways to cool off your place.

Keep the home cooler for people more susceptible to heat

Older adults are more prone to heat stress, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They don't adjust as well to temperature changes, they're more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes their normal responses to heat, and they're more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body's ability to control its temperature.

Older people also are more prone to Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses, and scorching heat can be even more dangerous for individuals who may not notice that they're overheating, may not understand what it means, may have impaired judgment, or may not be able to tell anyone about it.

"Summer can be extremely dangerous for those with Alzheimer's in Florida," Julie Shatzer, Vice President of Programs for the Florida chapters of the Alzheimer's Association, said in an email. "Symptoms of overheating can be difficult to detect in those with Alzheimer's and other dementia since they can be similar."

How can I conserve energy and stay cool?

Even if you're running your a/c nonstop, there are plenty of ways to give it less to do.

Wear light clothing to stay cool.

Start a fan club. Fans don't cool the air but they do make you feel better.

Change your a/c filter regularly and keep vents clear. Dirty or clogged filters make a/c units work harder.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping direct sunlight out of the house helps keep the inside from heating up.

Check your insulation and weatherstripping. If heat is getting into the house (and cool air is getting out) your a/c has to work harder.

Limit the use of high-energy appliances during peak hours. And avoid a lot of oven use during the hot parts of the day.

Close doors and vents of rooms you're not using. Close the vents in your guest room, utility room or any space you don't use regularly and keep the door closed. But don't close off any rooms that connect to rooms you do use, otherwise you'll block airflow through the area.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat. Raise the temps to 78-82 or more while you're at work, away or during the night (if you can).

Keep your a/c maintained and healthy. A/C repair companies are busy in the summer, and if yours breaks down they might not be able to get to you right away. Keep yours in good shape before it starts to make weird noises.

Contributing: Elissa Robinson, Detroit Free Press

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: What's most popular air conditioner thermostat temperature in Florida?