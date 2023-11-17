We're All Late To School Sometimes—And The Reasons Why Shouldn't Matter

A TikTok mom points out the hilarity of schools asking for reasons why your child is tardy.

The other day, I was late taking my 10-year-old to school. At the front office, I looked at the receptionist before I filled out the "reason" on the late sign-in form and asked, "Can I get an attachment sheet, please?"

Because the truth is, there were a lot of reasons we were late, stretching back to three days earlier. I could have written, “She had a dance retreat all weekend, and she’s exhausted from that, plus I recently had a miscarriage, so I’m a little off, and not as compelled to sweat the small stuff like my daughter wanting to take her time this morning. Plus, my toddler hit his head trying to get Chase from Paw Patrol from underneath the kitchen table, so I wanted to keep my eye on him for a bit to make sure he was OK. I haven’t been to the store this week yet, so making lunch for my daughter was a bit like attempting to get dressed when your entire wardrobe is in the laundry. I also haven’t done laundry.”

So instead of sharing my life story, I scrawled, “late,” and moved on. But I seriously had to laugh when I came across Tennessee mom Katlyn Whittenburg’s viral TikTok that chronicles why she was “seven minutes late” dropping her son off at school.

As for her morning gone wrong, Whittenburg shares that their tardiness was because her “daughter painted a mural using toothpaste this morning.” The mom cheekily adds, “And I apparently support the arts.”

Another reason they were late? “Because my other daughter had a bloody nose and sneezed and now I gotta get a crime scene cleanup crew to come.”

Inspired by her post, we decided to put the question out to readers about the funniest reasons your kids are late to school—and one common theme emerged: They needed to poop. Beyond that relatable on-time killer, we loved (and laughed at) some of the reasons you shared as to why your children have missed the first bell:

“Unfit for human interaction.”

“We washed his shoes last night and my husband put them in the oven to dry. The next morning, I turned the oven on for biscuits, and melted my son's shoes.”

“Mom stopped by Starbucks.”

“In the line to drop off and my daughter realized she was not wearing shoes.”

“Her dress didn’t twirl enough.”

“Her dress wasn’t purple enough.”

"Pickles Jr. (her imaginary cat) was hiding."

“My mom just couldn’t”- my 6-year-old when I was eight months pregnant.

A few teachers weighed in and noted that they get a kick out of the tardy reasons parents give—rather than judging.

Meanwhile, some of the sentiments you shared aren’t so “funny,” and instead, highlight how the struggle can be real for single parents, and for families with kids with special needs.

As one single dad put it, his morning is about “making lunches, brushing teeth, clothing, winterizing, soothing emotions, calming the chaos to direct focus, showering myself, clothing myself, getting my lunch and work material together, and buckling the kids into the car seats.” Then, he has to park far away from the school, and walk to “use the doors on the far side of the school [that are] specific for the ages of my kids.”



It’s a lot—especially if you live where it snows, have younger kids or a baby to tote along with you, or have to drop off at multiple schools every single day. Sometimes I feel like I’ve lived through an entire day by 8 a.m.

What Whittenburg told Today nicely sums it up. “I think so many of us feel a lot of pressure to be perfect, and there’s a lot of shame associated with being late to school,” she said. “It’s like, ‘You couldn’t even start your day off right?’ And so, I think it was a relief for moms to see that they’re not alone. And they’re not a failure.”

Amen to that! And for any school administrators reading this: Any possibility we can just do away with the “reason” space on the late sign-in form altogether?



