We're Officially Entering Our Casual Fur Era

Every Fall/Winter season, it feels somewhat inevitable that fur will make its way back into our lives and wardrobes. For the most part, it does, but this season, fuzzy outerwear seems to be more prevalent than ever before. As always, the environmental impacts of faux fur vs vintage continue to be debated, with both sides of the coin having their justified pros and cons.

Back in the day, real fur was associated with luxury and high status, which eventually transitioned into an association with animal cruelty and a lack of welfare consideration. That's where faux fur came in, an alternative that was thought to be altogether better for the environment and those that inhabit it but, much like some forms of vegan leather, its composition of micro-plastics has since become a topic of debate in itself, with many climate activists arguing that they pose a threat to marine life.

As a result, many fashion fans have now reverted to real fur, either by scouring vintage shops or secondhand sites like Depop, Vinted and Vestiaire Collective, or sourcing from family members, but it hasn't stopped the introduction of new faux furs hitting the market, seemingly crafted with a more sustainable approach in mind.

Whichever side of the debate you sit on, one thing's for sure: fur coats will always be in fashion for Fall/Winter and this season appears to be no different. Evidenced this FW23 season through the likes of House of Sunny and H&M's recent Rabanne collaboration, it's both short, boxy fits and long, oversized silhouettes that are currently doing the rounds on social media and beyond.

House of Sunny's Pre-Spring 2024 collection featured two new fur coats crafted from neutral hues like beige, cream and brown. The monochromatic styles arrived in patchwork designs, fusing lightly colored fur patches with darker tones. Elsewhere, H&M and Rabanne's collection featured two brown-toned jackets in varying lengths, fusing Rabanne's luxurious edge with the Scandi brand's classic outerwear silhouettes.

Previously relegated to evening attire only, the new-age fur is also one that can be worn with pretty much anything. From cozy sweatpants and hoodies to satin skirts, fur outerwear is becoming a more versatile piece than it once was, adding to its rising resurgence. Making multiple appearances on Instagram among some of our favorite creators, this season's fur coats and jackets are worn with casual baseball caps, baggy jeans or sweats and plush grey hoodies, alongside the traditionally more "dressy" looks.

Take a look at some of our favorite furry fits below and expect to see an evolution of new-age fur hitting the catwalks this coming fashion week season.

