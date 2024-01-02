These Were The Most On-Time U.S. Airlines in 2023

Delta and Alaska both came out on top.

2023 was a banner year for airlines with all-new routes and destinations — but regardless of any new new happenings, on-time arrival percentages remain as one of the most important factors for many travelers.

According to Cirium's annual airline and airport report shared with Travel + Leisure, the aviation analytics company revealed that Delta Air Lines was the leading carrier in North America for on-time arrivals. On a global scale, Delta has ranked as the fourth-best performer overall, just behind international carriers Avianca Airlines, Azul Airlines, and Qatar Airways.

"Avianca was the most on-time global airline in 2023, which is an amazing feat for this resurgent airline,” said CEO of Cirium, Jeremy Bowen, in a statement shared with T+L. “And similarly, Delta Air Lines is the top performing airline in North America and won the Platinum Award for operational excellence — a global recognition — for the third year in a row. These airlines consistently deliver excellence in their operations, which is a major driver of customer satisfaction and one that requires everyone in the airline to focus on as it takes the whole team working together to deliver a consistently strong on-time performance.”

Delta’s on-time arrival for 2023 wrapped up at 84.72%, nearly one percent higher than last year’s metric. Trailing behind Delta is Alaska Airlines (82.25%), American Airlines (80.61%), United Airlines (80.04%), Southwest Airlines (76.26%), Spirit Airlines (71.16%), Frontier Airlines (68.68%), and JetBlue (68.33%).

Cirium measures on-time arrival data based on flights that arrive within 14 minutes of the published scheduled time, impacting airports as well. Therefore, it’s no surprise that two of Delta’s major hubs — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport — were ranked in the top five performing airports worldwide.

With all eyes on the new year, travelers impacted by flight delays can visit FlightRights.gov to see a full chart of each domestic airline’s delay and cancellation policies.

“The airline industry is on a path to recovery, marked by significant strides in 2023 and a positive but cautious outlook for 2024,” added Bowen.

