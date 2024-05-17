What were the most popular Utah baby names in 2023?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Think your baby name is unique?

The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names in Utah for 2023, and Charlotte and Liam topped the list.

The top five girls’ names for 2023 in Utah were:

Charlotte

Olivia

Emma

Evelyn

Lucy

The top five boys’ names for 2023 in Utah were:

Liam

Oliver

Henry

William

James

Last week, the agency announced that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names across the U.S. for 2023.

Those names have been popular for some time, ranking highly in the most popular baby names of the entire 2010 decade. In fact, the name “William” has been topping charts since the 1880s.

From 2010-2020, Noah, Liam, Jacob, William, and Mason were the top five boys names and Emma, Olivia, Sophia, Isabelle, and Ava were the top girls names.

From 1880-1890, John, William, James, George, and Charles were the top five boys names and Mary, Anna, Emma, Elizabeth, and Margaret were the top girls names.

A little bit of history

Social Security began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

“Social Security is here to help parents continue to provide for your families — by securing a Social Security number for your child, filing for benefits for yourself or your family members, and so much more,” Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley said. “We will never stop working for you.”

For more information and to see how unique your name is, visit the Social Security website.

