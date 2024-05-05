We were asked to choose 10 women who had influenced Oklahoma in the past century. What we said in 2020

Many women have shaped Oklahoma's history — and future.

In 2020, The Oklahoman selected the women, past or present, we thought were sources of impact, change, inspiration, boldness ... standouts in our state who had left their mark, a legacy for future generations to admire.

If you are already making your own list in your head, you might have added civil rights activist Clara Luper or astronaut Shannon Lucid or Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller. ... The list just keeps growing.

But choosing only 10? Here's what we said then:

A page from The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2020, highlights 10 influential women of Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma women have become teachers, doctors, tribal chiefs, innovators, activists, philanthropists, mothers, business executives, attorneys, artists, astronauts, ministers, farmers, journalists, scientists and so much more. So picking 10 was not exactly easy for the community leaders who made up the selection panel."

Read more about the Oklahoma women of the century we selected then.

